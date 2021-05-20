F1 2021 Game: Will Sprint Race Qualifying Be Added?

Codemasters’ upcoming creation F1 2021 is a few months away from release and many real-life changes may force the developers to make late changes.

Since the beginning of 2020, the sport as a whole has been massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic that saw a major shake-up to the official racing schedule, meaning that the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sebastien Vettel were all unable to race due to multiple restrictions that had been imposed.

As a result, the Canadian Grand Prix that typically takes place in Montreal around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was cancelled for the second successive year with Turkey’s Istanbul Park track stepping in as its replacement penned for the same weekend. This led to questions as to whether the circuit located in the Turkish capital would be included in F1 2021.

That being said, the race was quickly removed from the calendar for the same reasons as Canada and F1 will make two stops in Austria for the second season running.

However, this is not the only change that the FIA has put in place for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. For the first time in the sport’s history, sprint qualifying and races, like we see in Formula 2 and other junior race series, has been confirmed for three races. The reason they are coming to Formula 1 is to ramp up the excitement of the whole race weekend.

The way it works is simple. The two one-hour practice sessions that we currently have on Fridays will be halved to just once followed by the traditional qualifying knockout format. On Saturday, a one-hour practice session in the morning is followed by a sprint race run over 100 km, with Sundays remaining unchanged as a typical race day.

Points will only be awarded for the top finishers in the Saturday race with no podium. First place scores three points, second place is rewarded with two and third place takes away a single point.

The rules are still unclear at this stage concerning what happens to a driver that doesn’t finish or other possible scenarios.



Will Sprint Qualifying be Added to F1 2021?

At this stage, it has not been officially confirmed in regards to whether the latest implementations by the FIA will be included in Codemasters’ latest edition of the game.

If the stance regarding circuits is maintained, it is likely that Codemasters could follow suit with this qualifying format and leave it out of the final game, but is likely to still be included for F2.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

