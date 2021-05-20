Total War: Warhammer 3: Trailer

Total War: Warhammer 3 is on its way soon and we have the latest trailer to show fans of the franchise.

The game looks to bring tower defence and huge boss fights to players and it is easy to see why excitement is building.

Ever since Warhammer was released in the 1980’s it has been a big hit with fans no matter the form it has been in, be it books, board games or online games.

With the release coming in 2021, there is not long to wait as we are nearly halfway through the year, and we will continue to provide you with updates until its release.

Read More: Total War: Warhammer 3: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Factions, Map, Latest News and Everything You Need to Know

As always, fans look to get sneak peaks of games before they come out and a trailer does just that. What is interesting about Warhammer trailers is that they have cinematic ones which portray a great story to hype fans up.

Trailer

This trailer shows us that the last two games in the series are not forgotten and the factions in the game are getting down to business.

To watch the latest trailer click here.

Fans can also get a sneak peek of what gameplay for the game will look like as one was released in the middle of May.

To see this trailer, click here.

With this being the third game in the Total War, it is worth wondering whether the third game could be the end of the Total War story.

However the trailers show that there is a lot still at stake for the factions and if it is hugely successful like the first two, then there is no doubt that Warhammer will want to continue the tale.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News