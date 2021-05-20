Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo added a different trophy to his collection on Wednesday night.

The legendary Portuguese forward and his Juventus teammates lifted the Coppa Italia trophy following a 2-1 win over Atalanta.

Goals either side of half-time from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa earned Juve the trophy in what is potentially Ronaldo’s final season in Turin.

Reports claim the 36-year-old wants to leave his current employers this summer. It’s difficult to imagine him sticking around if Juve fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Old Lady must avoid defeat away at Bologna this weekend and hope other results go their way in order to finish inside the top four.

If Juve do secure Champions League qualification, however, Ronaldo may decide to stay for one more season. Unless he lifts the European Cup with the Italian giants, who haven’t won the Champions League since 1996, his spell at the club will only be regarded as a partial success.

That’s despite the fact Ronaldo has also won two Serie A titles plus two Supercoppas Italiana with Juve.

Ronaldo wins his 34th career trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo has now secured a remarkable total of 34 trophies during his illustrious career.

In the process, he moves up the list of the footballers with the most trophies to their names, leapfrogging Barcelona legend Xavi’s tally of 33.

Which footballers have the most trophies?

Using Sport’s previous calculations - plus our own recent updates - here’s what the top 10 list looks like following Ronaldo’s latest triumph…

10. Xavi - 33 trophies

=8. Vitor Baia - 34 trophies

=8. Cristiano Ronaldo - 34 trophies

=6. Gerard Pique - 35 trophies

=6. Sir Kenny Dalglish - 35 trophies

5. Ryan Giggs - 36 trophies

=2. Maxwell - 37 trophies

=2. Andres Iniesta - 37 trophies

=2. Lionel Messi - 37 trophies

1. Dani Alves - 42 trophies

Will Ronaldo end his career with the most trophies?

As you can see, Ronaldo now sits joint-eighth on the list of football’s most decorated players alongside his compatriot Vitor Baia, who won most of his trophies with FC Porto in the 1990s and 2000s.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will equal Gerard Pique and Sir Kenny Dalglish’s tally the next time he lifts a trophy - presuming Barcelona don’t win another title beforehand, of course.

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was tied with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs on 36 trophies until he won the Copa del Rey in April.

The Argentine tied level with his former teammate Andres Iniesta and Maxwell, the Brazilian full-back who won titles with Ajax, Inter, Barcelona and PSG.

However, Dani Alves remains well out in front with 42 trophies.

The Brazilian, who has been plying his trade with Sao Paulo as a No. 10 since 2019, has set a tally of trophies won that even Messi or Ronaldo may struggle to match.

