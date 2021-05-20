Far Cry 6: What is the release date?

Destruction is on its way to next-gen consoles as Far Cry 6 is set to be announced as one of the flagship releases at E3 2021.

Ubisoft is continuing its long-running series with a new edge on taking down a modern-day and sinister dictator, playing as an angry protestor.

The game is set on the tropical island of Yara which appears to look similar to Cuba in several ways, ruled by Anton who is voiced by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, along with his son Diego.

Players will have the choice of playing as a male or female character in the story. But what will be familiar to fans of the series is the open-world, gun flighting and explosions set in a variety of landscapes across the war-torn country.

This is expected to look stunning with next-gen graphics as the game will be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One.

Ubisoft claimed that Far Cry 6’s narrative will be taken to the next level which is an incredibly exciting prospect. This might explain why the developers were so keen to bring in some familiar faces from across the acting world.

That being said, fans will be eager to find out more about when the game is being released and what they can expect from this typically action-packed series, and whether it is a match for previous games that have gone by down the years.



Release Date

Far Cry 6 was initially scheduled to be released on 18th February 2021 but the coronavirus pandemic had significant implications on Ubisoft themselves, who struggled as a result.

Unfortunately, it looks to be delayed and will be released in April 2022. This is according to Ubisoft’s latest financial report, which confirmed exactly that, with a number of other titles pushed back as a result.

We will update this article as soon as new information emerges in due course.

