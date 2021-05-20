Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle continued their strong form to close out the season with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

Joe Willock scored the only goal of the game in the fourth minute of first-half added time.

The Englishman, on loan from Arsenal, headed home from close range to score his seventh goal for Newcastle since joining in January.

There were no further goals as the 10,000 home fans saw their side take all three points in their first game back at St James' Park.

Newcastle fans would have no doubt been excited to return to St James' Park and watch their side once again.

And a few Newcastle fans in particular emphasised that excitement in the second half.

After the ball went well over the bar and into the stands, a few Newcastle fans spotted the opportunity to get their head on the ball.

It made for comical viewing as one of them went flying a few rows in front of him into another fan.

Watch the moment below:

It really is great having fans back, isn't it?! You've got to admire the fans' commitment to giving the header everything they had.

The video has gone viral on social media, gaining over 1.5k retweets and 9k 'likes' at the time of writing.

You can view some of the reaction below.

@SteveTh27414417 said: 'Was ill laughing at them seeing his legs fly up in the air'.

"That's just made me belly laugh out loud, that's what the match is about!" @PaddyStewart3 said.

@HaltHire wrote: "He knows he’s going to buckle himself and goes for it anyway."

@HannDarren joked: "Worth a few broken ribs to get your head on the ball."

While @loztimusprime said: "This is exactly why football needs fans."

Newcastle have moved up to 15th with the three points on Wednesday evening. They could finish as high as 12th should they beat Fulham and results go their way on the final day.

