Leeds transfer rumours: Talks set with "phenomenon" who could become Bielsa's second-biggest signing

Leeds have stepped up their interest in Club Brugge forward Noa Lang as the transfer window edges nearer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Noa Lang?

Leeds have been linked with the youngster for a number of weeks, and they are now set to act on their interest by holding talks with the player over a possible move to Elland Road this summer.

These discussions are expected to take place when the league season finishes this coming weekend.

Does Lang fit Leeds' transfer plan?

He certainly does.

The club are reportedly looking for a versatile attacker who can play out wide or centrally, is aged between 18 and 23, and has an eye for goal. Lang ticks all these boxes.

The 21-year-old has largely operated from the left wing this season, but he has also played on the right and up front, showing that he is able to adapt to different positions.

He has been in sensational form, which led to Belgian journalist Peter Vandenbempt labelling him a "phenomenon" on Eleven Sports last month after Lang scored an excellent goal against Anderlecht.

The Dutch winger has been directly involved in 27 goals across all competitions in 2020/21, indicating that he is a major threat in the final third, and he netted his maiden Champions League goal against Zenit St. Petersburg back in December.

Would he be Bielsa's most expensive signing?

Not quite, if Leeds get their way.

The Premier League outfit are said to be unwilling to pay more than £20-25m for the young attacker. They spent £27m on Rodrigo last summer, who became Leeds' and Marcelo Bielsa's most expensive signing.

It seems that the Spanish forward will hold on to that record for now, but if Leeds do splash out more than the £18m that they paid for Diego Llorente in September, Lang would become Bielsa's second-most expensive acquisition.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Leeds won? 3 4 2 5

Would Lang go straight into Leeds' starting XI?

Not necessarily.

Leeds' front three of Patrick Bamford, Raphinha and Jack Harrison have all been in sparkling form this season, helping the side secure a top half finish.

Bamford has flourished back in the Premier League, netting 16 goals to prove that he belongs at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has 14 goal contributions to his name, and has been the side's best player according to WhoScored, who have given him an average match rating of 7.19.

Harrison has been the team's regular left winger, and he was at his best this past weekend when he scored and provided two assists in Leeds' 4-0 victory over Burnley. His loan spell from Manchester City is set to end this month, but if Leeds can manage to keep him he would be a major asset for them once more next year.

Therefore, Lang would likely not be a guaranteed starter at Leeds, and Bielsa does not seem to care about price-tags too much, having used Rodrigo sparingly at times this season.

Still, bringing in Lang would undoubtedly add strength in depth to Leeds' attack, and could allow Bielsa to rotate his squad more in 2021/22, which may benefit the side both in the league and in cup competitions.

