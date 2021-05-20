Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio made history at WrestleMania Backlash.

The pair defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to not only become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but also the first-ever father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE.

Before their unforgettable triumph, Rey ran into another father-son duo and made a dream come true, snapping a photo with lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and his son Prince John James.

Tyson's half-brother, Tommy Fury, was also snapped backstage posing for photos with Paul Heyman and Ric Flair.

Check out all the shots posted on WWE's social media accounts below:

Prince John James also snapped a rare photo with Vince McMahon and teased joining WWE with his post on social media.

He captioned the photo: "The big boss man. @wwe I'm coming for that contract in a few years boss."

Check out that post below:

It wasn't all fun and games for Fury this weekend, though.

The famous boxer confirmed on Sunday that he would fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

However, that bout is now in serious doubt due to the influence of Deontay Wilder and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the coming months.

In addition to being undefeated in the boxing ring, Fury has shown he can hold his own in WWE too.

But he's apparently not the only Fury interested in stepping inside the squared circle, raising the possibility of another father-son championship pairing down the road.

Rey and Dominik made history at WrestleMania Backlash and may have inspired the Fury's to have a go in WWE's tag team division one day.

The famous faces may have been posing for friendly photos backstage last weekend, but we bet it wouldn't take long for things to turn sour should anyone come for the Mysterio's titles...

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash, as well as Rey & Dominik's historic title win, will unfold on Friday Night SmackDown this week, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

