Thiago Alcantara has well and truly arrived on English shores.

The silky Spaniard once again showed his class on Wednesday night as he ran the show from midfield against Burnley.

With Liverpool in need of a win to leapfrog Leicester City into the top four, Thiago took the game by the scruff of the neck and showed just why Jurgen Klopp made him his blockbuster signing last summer.

After struggling to find his feet in Liverpool red, Thiago has timed his return to form to perfection, as Klopp’s side make a frightfully late charge for the top four.

He netted his first goal in the win over Southampton, dominated in the middle of the park at Old Trafford, pulled the strings at Burnley and will finally get to make his bow in front of the Anfield faithful this weekend.

He is at last starting to look like the player Liverpool thought they were signing as the red half of Merseyside begins to show signs of life once again.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

One moment against Burnley highlighted just how easy a confident Thiago can make the game of football look.

While it might not go down in the record books as the most skilful of turns, it’s the almost insulting nonchalance with which he pulls it off that makes it so special.

You can see his touch in the video below:

See ya...

It’s true that he may not have registered the sorts of numbers Liverpool fans would’ve been hoping for when he signed from Bayern Munich, but you can’t help but feel that the engine is finally starting to purr.

And, just in case we weren't aware of how good he is, he produced this touch just to give us a gentle reminder:

In reality, Thiago wasn’t signed to bag heaps of goals and notch up an assist with every pass.

You only have to watch his passion, the way he celebrates with his teammates, and his tireless work rate to see that he is the perfect Klopp player.

Just look at the improvement in his defensive game for proof of that. Thiago was a yellow-card-in-a-can when he first arrived but is now a reliable work-horse without the ball as well.

It is no surprise then that the Spaniard’s post-game bear hug from Klopp has been getting bigger and bigger each week, with the German boss once again showing his love for Thiago on Wednesday night.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez all set to be fit for the start of the new season, Thiago could be truly let loose to wreak havoc on the Premier League.

Make sure to watch this space because it promises to be something special.

