Serena Williams: Alexis Ohanian shares adorable video of daughter playing football

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serena Williams’s husband has shared an adorable video of their daughter playing football two years ago.

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of social news website Reddit, shared an adorable clip of his daughter Olympia playing football in a park. The sound of a commentator lauding a goal is played over the video, which eventually cuts to an image of a crowd celebrating.

Williams’s husband shared the video with the caption: “I made & published this video exactly 2 years ago. Now: Olympia is the youngest owner in pro sports.” He also tagged Angel City, the NWSL expansion team which is set to get underway in 2022.

Underneath the tweet, Ohanian wrote: “What can I say... She got inspired,” alongside an image of the United States national team celebrating their victory at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Olympia is indeed the youngest owner in professional sports. She was among the names announced as the co-owners of Angel City last July. Others include her mum Serena Williams, Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, US football legend Abby Wambach and Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner.

The team will start playing at the Banc of California Stadium next year. They have just announced former England and Chelsea player Eni Aluko as their first sporting director.

Williams, meanwhile, is focusing on achieving a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Preparations are not going as planned, however. The 39-year-old crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Open in the second round last week, having already lost in the opening round of the Italian Open.

Williams and Ohanian married in 2017, the same year the tennis star gave birth to Olympia. She had announced she was 20 weeks pregnant in April 2017, meaning she had been eight to nine weeks pregnant at the time of her Australian Open triumph earlier in the year.

News Now - Sport News