Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: Zombies Revealed

Call of Duty has revealed a lot of new information around what Zombies game mode updates will be coming in Cold War Season 3 Reloaded.

Season 3 has been a huge success in Black Ops Cold War so far, with many fans enjoying the new changes and weapons that arrived when the season first launched.

However fans always want more, and that is why the midway season update which COD are bringing is a perfect idea.

Season 3 Reloaded is adding new maps, operators, Points of Interest and a lot more and it will definitely keep the community very engaged in the game.

New Zombies Content Revealed for Cold War Season 3 Reloaded

There will be a lot of new content for players who love Zombies in Call of Duty following the Season 3 Reloaded update.

New Easter Egg Main Quest

Outbreak

New World Event

Orda Encounter

New LTM

Cranked 2

New Intel for players to find

New Features and Improvements

New weapons have been added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak:

Groza assault rifle

MAC-10 SMG

Streetsweeper shotgun

FARA 83 assault rifle

LC10 SMG

R1 Shadowhunter crossbow

ZRG 20mm sniper rifle

Sledgehammer melee weapon

Wakizashi melee weapon

Machete melee weapon

E-Tool melee weapon

With so much added, Zombies looks to be one of the things most updated and this should excite gamers massively. They do not have to wait long for these additions, with the Season 3 Reloaded update arriving on May 20.

