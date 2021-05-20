Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: Zombies Revealed
Call of Duty has revealed a lot of new information around what Zombies game mode updates will be coming in Cold War Season 3 Reloaded.
Season 3 has been a huge success in Black Ops Cold War so far, with many fans enjoying the new changes and weapons that arrived when the season first launched.
However fans always want more, and that is why the midway season update which COD are bringing is a perfect idea.
Season 3 Reloaded is adding new maps, operators, Points of Interest and a lot more and it will definitely keep the community very engaged in the game.
New Zombies Content Revealed for Cold War Season 3 Reloaded
There will be a lot of new content for players who love Zombies in Call of Duty following the Season 3 Reloaded update.
New Easter Egg Main Quest
- Outbreak
New World Event
- Orda Encounter
New LTM
- Cranked 2
New Intel for players to find
New Features and Improvements
New weapons have been added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak:
- Groza assault rifle
- MAC-10 SMG
- Streetsweeper shotgun
- FARA 83 assault rifle
- LC10 SMG
- R1 Shadowhunter crossbow
- ZRG 20mm sniper rifle
- Sledgehammer melee weapon
- Wakizashi melee weapon
- Machete melee weapon
- E-Tool melee weapon
With so much added, Zombies looks to be one of the things most updated and this should excite gamers massively. They do not have to wait long for these additions, with the Season 3 Reloaded update arriving on May 20.
