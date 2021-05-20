Roman Reigns is on the run of his life in WWE right now.

The Universal Champion has been absolutely dominant since returning to SmackDown last summer and he's unbeaten since December 2019.

Reigns has already made 11 successful defenses of his belt and at this point, it's honestly hard to see who dethrones The Tribal Chief.

At WrestleMania Backlash last Sunday, Cesaro came close... but not close enough.

The Swiss Superman went to war with Roman in a brutal match that lasted almost 30 minutes.

But the bout ended in a similar fashion to all those that came before it, with Reigns securing victory via technical submission, choking Cesaro out in the Guillotine.

Reacting to that victory, Roman has claimed he's 'head and shoulders' above everyone else in WWE and suggested even that statement is generous.

When WWE tweeted to ask fans which Backlash match was their favourite of the night, the Universal Champion responded:

"I don’t need stunts or gimmicks. I am every bit of this art form. 30 min inside the ropes.. No crowd, no problem. Head and shoulders above everyone else and that’s being generous!!

"THE MAIN EVENT."

Yep, that's a man who is incredibly confident in his own ability - and rightly so.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns put in one of his most impressive performances as champion, successfully negotiating the threat of Cesaro.

It's no secret that the Swiss star is one of the best in WWE right now and Roman choked him out.

Excluding WrestleMania, Sunday night was probably The Tribal Chief's best title defence to date and it will be interesting to see who steps up next to challenge him.

Given that Cesaro didn't actually 'tap out' last Sunday, he may feel he's entitled to a re-match - but it's unlikely Reigns will grant him one. Perhaps this week's SmackDown will give us some answers?

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash continues on Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

