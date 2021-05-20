Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle continued their good form with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

Steve Bruce's side could finish as high as 12th in the Premier League if results go their way on the final day.

While that's a respectable finish, Newcastle fans will be hoping the team can re-establish themselves in the top 10 again next season.

It will be an important transfer window for Newcastle and Bruce as they look to build on this season.

According to Football Insider, they are plotting a move for one of the standout players in League One this season.

What is the latest Newcastle transfer news?

It has been reported that Newcastle are eyeing a summer move for Hull forward, Mallik Wilks.

The 22-year-old's form has caught the attention of scouts across the Premier League and it is believed Newcastle are among the clubs most interested.

How has he performed this season?

Wilks was one of Hull's best players as they were crowned champions of League One in 2020/21.

He netted 19 times in 44 league games this term.

WhoScored.com gave him an average rating of 7.11/10 for this season, making him Hull's fourth best player.

How much will he cost?

Football Insider do not say how much Hull value Wilks at.

He's worth £720k according to Transfermarkt.

Given he's been in great form this season he will likely cost much more than that.

What has been said about his playing style?

Wilks is a forward who can play as a striker or on either flank.

Hull's official website describe him as: "A forward with exceptional pace, trickery and power".

Will Newcastle sign Wilks?

At 22 years old, Wilks has already proven he can perform in the third tier of English football. He will only get better.

He has no shortage of admirers, though, with Crystal Palace named as one of the other sides interested.

Newcastle should have the money required to convince Hull to sell. They may have to convince the youngster to choose them over other Premier League clubs, though.

