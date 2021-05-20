Frank Lampard to Crystal Palace: Fabrizio Romano delivers next Eagles manager update

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Frank Lampard is in the running to take over as Crystal Palace's new manager next season and he's had direct contact with the Premier League club.



What's the latest news on Crystal Palace's manager search?

Roy Hodgson announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down as the club's manager after the team's final game of the campaign against Liverpool on Sunday.

The search for his replacement appears to be gathering pace, as it has recently been reported that Lampard is closing in on being handed the job having held extensive talks with the Eagles.

What has Romano said about Lampard?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano substantiated Football Insider's claim by confirming that Palace have made contact with Lampard about the soon-to-be vacant manager's position, but stated that a final decision is yet to be made, and that another manager is also being considered by the club.

Referring to Lampard, Romano said: "He has direct contact with Crystal Palace. He’s one of the options, it’s not done. There is still no agreement but he’s one of the options for Crystal Palace after Roy Hodgson leaving Crystal Palace and football in general. Amazing job from Roy Hodgson also with Crystal Palace and Lampard has a chance for Crystal Palace.

Keep an eye out also for Steve Cooper, the manager of Swansea, and let’s see what Crystal Palace will decide. But yes, Frank Lampard has some opportunities and he wants to be back immediately. He wants to work, absolutely."

What is Lampard's win rate in the Premier League?

Lampard spent 18 months managing Chelsea before he was relieved of his duties back in January following a poor run of form.

There were plenty of positives during his tenure, though, as he led the club to a top-four finish and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.

In total, he was at the helm for 57 Premier League matches, and won 28 of them, giving him a win percentage of 49%.

1 of 15 Which club did Palace sign Jean-Phillipe Mateta on loan from? Mainz Hertha Berlin Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen

Is Lampard the right man for the job?

With Palace set to have a major overhaul of their squad this summer, Lampard could be the right man to take the side forwards.

The club are set to focus on lowering the average age of the squad - they currently have the oldest group of players in the top-flight - and Lampard has previously worked well with youngsters.

He gave the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham opportunities in the Premier League, all of whom have flourished at points during their Chelsea careers, with Mount recently winning the club's Player of the Year award. If Lampard can bring through youth at Palace as well, he may be the perfect fit for the south London side.

However, there would be an element of risk in appointing the 42-year-old. Hodgson has been a safe pair of hands over the last four years, keeping Palace comfortably above the drop zone, as his experience has come to the fore.

Meanwhile, Lampard has been a manager for less than three seasons and it could be a cause for concern that things fell apart quite alarmingly towards the end of his time as Chelsea boss, as the side lost five of their last eight league games under him.

With Hodgson, Palace knew what they were getting. The same cannot be said for Lampard just yet as he continues to make his way as a coach.

News Now - Sport News