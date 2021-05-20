Conor McGregor's rise to the top has been nothing short of meteoric.

The UFC star went from picking up his welfare cheque worth $235 before his first UFC fight in 2013, to earning $342 a minute, according to Forbes' latest highest-paid athlete rich list.

The Irishman's story is a real working-class hero story, as he is now one of the biggest names in the sporting world and valued as one of the richest athletes on the planet.

When doing the maths, this means that McGregor earns $13,789,440 every month and an astonishing $5.70 a second!

McGregor's wealth comes from a variety of projects inside and outside of the Octagon. It's reported he also earned a cool £61 million after tax from the Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

The Notorious One earns a lot of money through his brand endorsements with Beats by Dr Dre, Monster Energy, EA, Burger King and Reebok. He also has his Irish whiskey brand called Proper No.12, which Forbes estimates has brought in a huge £34 million.

While McGregor is set for his trilogy match against Dustin Poirer in July, right now he currently has a net worth of £181 million.

In the typical Conor McGregor fashion we have all become accustomed to, he isn't afraid to flash his cash either.

The Dubliner has recently made a few expensive purchases including a $1 million Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette watch.

Not only that, the Irishman is now a landlord of a pub, after he recently purchased the Marble Arch in Dublin for between £1.4m to £1.8m.

The pub might sound familiar to some fans and that's because it was the same pub where McGregor had an altercation with a man in 2019.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

The disagreement was caused after the victim refused to accept McGregor's offer of his whiskey. The UFC star was forced to apologise and pay a fine of £860 by the Dublin District court.

McGregor referenced this incident on Twitter after it was announced he bought the pub, with the UFC star tweeting: "Ye and your mans barred.”

There have also been comments from the former UFC champion that he is interested in purchasing Manchester United. This comes after the fallout from the European Super League. While it looks certain the Glazers won't sell their club, United fans will be left wondering what their club would look like under The Notorious One.

News Now - Sport News