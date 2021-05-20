Watford transfers news: Twist emerges regarding Hornets-linked midfielder Lewis Ferguson's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although Watford manager Xisco Munoz already has a host of players at his disposal who have a great of experience at Premier League level, it is hardly surprising that he is looking to bolster his options this summer.

Set to return to the top-flight in August, the Hornets could end up struggling in this new division if they fail to get their recruitment spot-on during the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst Watford have already added to the squad by completing the signing of Kwadwo Baah earlier this week, they are currently trying to lure Lewis Ferguson away from Aberdeen.

According to the Watford Observer, the Hornets have now had two bids turned down by the Scottish side who are keen to keep the midfielder at the Pittodrie Stadium.

However, in a fresh twist in this ongoing transfer saga, Ferguson has now revealed that he wants to leave Aberdeen.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the Scotland Under-21 international has handed in a transfer request as he looks to seal a move to the Premier League.

The Dons have suggested that a bid that they received from an unnamed English side was way below what they value Ferguson at.

Although Aberdeen refused to name Watford as the side who are trying to sign the 21-year-old, it is understood that they are the club that they are referring to in this statement.

A stand-out performer for the Dons last year, Ferguson excelled in the heart of midfield for the Dons as he provided an abundance of creativity.

As well as chipping with five assists in all competitions, the midfielder also netted 10 goals in 41 appearances for the club as he helped them seal a fourth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Ferguson has been for the Dons in recent years, it is hardly a surprise that Watford are keen to purchase him this summer.

One of Scottish football's most exciting young talents, the midfielder managed to record an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.07 during the previous campaign which was only bettered by three Aberdeen players.

Whilst it may take Ferguson some time to adapt to life in the Premier League, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Munoz who has had a positive impact on the development of Watford's players in recent months.

Therefore, it could be argued that the Hornets ought to up their offer for the midfielder as a failure to do so may result in him joining another club in the coming months.

