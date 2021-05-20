Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Reds dealt blow in pursuit of Man Utd ace James Garner

After experiencing an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Nottingham Forest will be hoping to push on under the guidance of Chris Hughton next season.

However, in order to have the best chance of achieving a great deal of success in the second-tier, it is imperative that the Reds get their recruitment spot-on this summer.

Whilst Hughton will be keen to bring in some fresh faces during the upcoming transfer window, he will also be hoping to secure the return of James Garner from Manchester United.

Whereas a permanent deal is not an option, the Reds remain interested in bringing the midfielder back on a temporary basis following a host of impressive displays last season.

However, it has now been revealed that United are seemingly unwilling to let Garner leave Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to integrate the midfielder into the club's first-team plans for the 2021/22 campaign and will assess his progress during pre-season.

Although another temporary exit hasn't been ruled out, Garner's immediate future may depend upon United's ability to add some more depth in his position.

One of the only shining lights in what was otherwise a season to forget for Forest in the second-tier, the 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 league games as he helped the club avoid relegation to League One.

Garner marked his final appearance for the Reds earlier this month by finding the back of the net in spectacular fashion during the club's 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although United have not closed the door on another loan move for Garner, this latest update is unquestionably a setback for Forest who were extremely impressed by the midfielder's displays last season.

As well providing some occasional moments of magic in-front of goal, the United youngster also averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.98 which was the best figure recorded by a Reds player in the Championship.

Garner's ability to make an impact in the heart of midfield resulted in him ranking in the top-five at the City Ground in terms of tackles per game (2.5), shots per match (1.6) and key passes (1.1 per game).

Whereas it would be somewhat of a shock if Garner fails to make an impact for United in the future, he may benefit from another temporary switch to Forest this summer as it will give him the opportunity to play regular first-team football which in turn could do wonders for his development.

