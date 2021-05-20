Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane was clearly emotional on Wednesday night.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of their returning fans.

Given that it was the final home match of the campaign, players walked around the pitch and applauded the supporters. That was normal.

But there was something different about Kane’s reaction.

The striker walked around by himself and looked as though he was saying goodbye.

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting he had told Tottenham that he wanted to leave in the summer.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all reportedly interested.

Everyone has had their say on what Kane should do but we hadn’t heard from the man himself.

Until now.

In an interview with Gary Neville last week, Kane spoke openly about his future and admitted that he’s open to leaving the club.

"I don't know, I mean he might want to sell me," Kane said about Daniel Levy in a conversation with Neville for SkyBet's The Overlap.

"He might be thinking 'If I could get £100m for you, then why not?' Do you know what I mean? I'm not going to be worth that for the next 2 or 3 years.

"I hope we have a good enough relationship. I've given the club… well, I've been there 16 years of my life. So, I hope that we can have a good honest conversation and see where we are at in that aspect.

Harry Kane's interview with Gary Neville

"I don't want to have come to the end of my career and have any regrets,' he added. "So, I want to be the best that I can be. I've said before, I'd never say that I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I'd never say that I would leave Spurs.

"I still feel like I've still got almost another career to play. I've got another 7 or 8 years. I'm not rushing anything. I'm not desperate to do anything. I feel like for sure I've got so much more to give. I feel like I can be even better than what I've been. I can produce better numbers than what I'm producing at the moment.

"I'm not afraid to say that I want to be the best. I'm not afraid to say I want to try get on the level that Ronaldo and Messi got to. You know, that's my ultimate goal. That's my aim, to be winning trophies season in, season out. Scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out. That's the standard I want to set myself."

A very honest interview from Kane and one that even Spurs fans will appreciate.

Now, who will win the race to sign him?

