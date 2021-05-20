Euro 2020 TV Schedule: Fixtures, Live Stream Guide, Dates And Everything You Need To Know
At long last, Euro 2020 is almost here!
The 16th UEFA European Championship was pushed back 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has retained its ‘Euro 2020’ title despite the fact the tournament is taking place in 2021.
Euro 2020: Dates
Twenty-four national teams will battle it out between June 11 - July 11 in 11 cities across Europe.
The group stages end on June 23 before the Round of 16 gets underway on June 26.
The Round of 16 concludes on June 29 before the quarter-finals are played on July 2 and July 3.
The semi-finals will be played on July 6 and July 7.
The final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London at 8pm GMT on 11 July.
Euro 2020 TV schedule: Which games are on BBC and ITV?
For football fans living in Britain, the TV schedule for the Euro 2020 group stages has been announced, per The Sun.
Group Stage
June 11: Turkey vs Italy (8pm) - Rome - BBC
June 12: Wales vs Switzerland (2pm) - Baku - BBC
June 12: Denmark vs Finland (5pm) - Copenhagen - BBC
June 12: Belgium vs Russia (8pm) - St Petersburg - ITV
June 13: England vs Croatia (2pm) - Wembley - BBC
June 13: Austria vs North Macedonia (5pm) - Bucharest - ITV
June 13: Netherlands vs Ukraine (8pm) - Amsterdam - ITV
June 14: Scotland vs Czech Republic (2pm) - Glasgow - BBC
June: 14 Poland vs Slovakia (5pm) - St Petersburg - ITV
June 14: Spain vs Sweden (8pm) - Seville - BBC
June 15: Hungary vs Portugal (5pm) - Budapest - ITV
June 15: France vs Germany (8pm) - Munich - ITV
June 16: Finland vs Russia (2pm) - St Petersburg - BBC
June 16: Turkey vs Wales (5pm) - Baku - BBC
June 16: Italy vs Switzerland (8pm) - Rome - ITV
June 17: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (2pm) - Bucharest - ITV
June 17: Denmark vs Belgium (5pm) - Copenhagen - ITV
June 17: Netherlands vs Austria (8pm) - Amsterdam - BBC
June 18: Sweden vs Slovakia (2pm) - St Petersburg - BBC
June 18: Croatia vs Czech Republic (5pm) - Glasgow - BBC
June 18: England vs Scotland (8pm) - Wembley - ITV
June 19: Hungary vs France (2pm) - Budapest - BBC
June 19: Portugal vs Germany (2pm) - Munich - ITV
June 19: Spain vs Poland (8pm) - Seville - BBC
June 20: Italy vs Wales (5pm) - Rome - ITV
June 20: Switzerland vs Turkey (5pm) - Baku - ITV
June 21: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (5pm) - Amsterdam - ITV
June 21: Ukraine vs Austria (5pm) - Bucharest - ITV
June 21: Russia vs Denmark (8pm) - Copenhagen - BBC
June 21: Finland vs Belgium (8pm) - St Petersburg - BBC
June 22: Czech Republic vs England (8pm) - Wembley - ITV
June 22: Croatia vs Play-Off Winner C (8pm) - Glasgow - ITV
June 23: Slovakia vs Spain (5pm) - Seville - ITV
June 23: Sweden vs Poland (5pm) - St Petersburg - ITV
June 23: Germany vs Hungary (8pm) - Munich - BBC
June 23: Portugal vs France (8pm) - Budapest - BBC
Knockout Stage
TBC
Final
July 11: Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-Final 2 - London - BBC/ITV
How to stream Euro 2020 matches
Viewers in the UK will also be able to stream these matches on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub depending on which broadcaster has the rights to the fixture in question.
What are the Euro 2020 groups?
Group A
Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B
Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C
Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia
Group D
England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group E
Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia
Group F
Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany
Who are the favourites to win Euro 2020?
England and France head into the tournament as joint favourites with the bookmakers, followed by Belgium, Germany, Spain and Portugal.
