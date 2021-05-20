Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At long last, Euro 2020 is almost here!

The 16th UEFA European Championship was pushed back 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has retained its ‘Euro 2020’ title despite the fact the tournament is taking place in 2021.

Euro 2020: Dates

Twenty-four national teams will battle it out between June 11 - July 11 in 11 cities across Europe.

The group stages end on June 23 before the Round of 16 gets underway on June 26.

The Round of 16 concludes on June 29 before the quarter-finals are played on July 2 and July 3.

The semi-finals will be played on July 6 and July 7.

The final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London at 8pm GMT on 11 July.

Euro 2020 TV schedule: Which games are on BBC and ITV?

For football fans living in Britain, the TV schedule for the Euro 2020 group stages has been announced, per The Sun.

Group Stage

June 11: Turkey vs Italy (8pm) - Rome - BBC

June 12: Wales vs Switzerland (2pm) - Baku - BBC

June 12: Denmark vs Finland (5pm) - Copenhagen - BBC

June 12: Belgium vs Russia (8pm) - St Petersburg - ITV

June 13: England vs Croatia (2pm) - Wembley - BBC

June 13: Austria vs North Macedonia (5pm) - Bucharest - ITV

June 13: Netherlands vs Ukraine (8pm) - Amsterdam - ITV

June 14: Scotland vs Czech Republic (2pm) - Glasgow - BBC

June: 14 Poland vs Slovakia (5pm) - St Petersburg - ITV

June 14: Spain vs Sweden (8pm) - Seville - BBC

June 15: Hungary vs Portugal (5pm) - Budapest - ITV

June 15: France vs Germany (8pm) - Munich - ITV

June 16: Finland vs Russia (2pm) - St Petersburg - BBC

June 16: Turkey vs Wales (5pm) - Baku - BBC

June 16: Italy vs Switzerland (8pm) - Rome - ITV

June 17: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (2pm) - Bucharest - ITV

June 17: Denmark vs Belgium (5pm) - Copenhagen - ITV

June 17: Netherlands vs Austria (8pm) - Amsterdam - BBC

June 18: Sweden vs Slovakia (2pm) - St Petersburg - BBC

June 18: Croatia vs Czech Republic (5pm) - Glasgow - BBC

June 18: England vs Scotland (8pm) - Wembley - ITV

June 19: Hungary vs France (2pm) - Budapest - BBC

June 19: Portugal vs Germany (2pm) - Munich - ITV

June 19: Spain vs Poland (8pm) - Seville - BBC

June 20: Italy vs Wales (5pm) - Rome - ITV

June 20: Switzerland vs Turkey (5pm) - Baku - ITV

June 21: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (5pm) - Amsterdam - ITV

June 21: Ukraine vs Austria (5pm) - Bucharest - ITV

June 21: Russia vs Denmark (8pm) - Copenhagen - BBC

June 21: Finland vs Belgium (8pm) - St Petersburg - BBC

June 22: Czech Republic vs England (8pm) - Wembley - ITV

June 22: Croatia vs Play-Off Winner C (8pm) - Glasgow - ITV

June 23: Slovakia vs Spain (5pm) - Seville - ITV

June 23: Sweden vs Poland (5pm) - St Petersburg - ITV

June 23: Germany vs Hungary (8pm) - Munich - BBC

June 23: Portugal vs France (8pm) - Budapest - BBC

Knockout Stage

TBC

Final

July 11: Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-Final 2 - London - BBC/ITV

How to stream Euro 2020 matches

Viewers in the UK will also be able to stream these matches on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub depending on which broadcaster has the rights to the fixture in question.

What are the Euro 2020 groups?

Group A

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B

Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D

England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E

Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F

Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2020?

England and France head into the tournament as joint favourites with the bookmakers, followed by Belgium, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Which club will Harry Kane be playing for next season? (The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News