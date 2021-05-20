Man United transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano update after Red Devils scouting mission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have scouted FC Nordsjaelland forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, but no official bid has been made.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Sulemana has attracted the interest of top European clubs including Man United and Ajax, according to Football Insider, and United appear to be the favourites to land the forward after talks this week.

The report suggests that Sulemana is a "top priority" for United this summer after extensively scouting the 19-year-old throughout this season.

The Football Terrace: Man United 1-1 Fulham - Full Match Reaction!

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sulemana?

Despite United reportedly leading the way, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano stated that the Red Devils are yet to submit an official bid, although the attacking winger has been scouted.

"There are a lot of rumours about him and Manchester United fans are asking if it could be an opportunity for Man United to be signed for more than €10m (£8.6m)," said Romano.

"At the moment there is no official bid from Manchester United, but he’s a player that has been scouted by United."

Could we hear more about Sulemana in the future?

Romano made the intriguing suggestion that Sulemana is a name that could be discussed on his podcast in the future, after Ajax entered with an official bid.

"Keep an eye on Ajax, because they made an official bid for Sulemana and so he could be one name we talk about in the next episodes I’m sure."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United in Kane talks & more

Regardless of whether United make a move for Sulemana or not, he seems like a player we'll be hearing a lot more of in the future considering the level of interest in him already.

Why is Sulemana attracting interest from top clubs?

At such a young age, Sulemana is churning out the goals, which will be a promising sign for any potential suitors.

The 19-year-old has netted ten goals this season, with a further eight assists in Denmark. Romano also mentioned the speed of Sulemana and said he was "really fast".

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

Speed is a common theme with United wingers - Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James all possess a quick turn of pace.

With Ajax just £3m away from the asking price according to reports, and United heavily scouting the Ghanaian, it surely remains just a matter of time before he is snapped up.

News Now - Sport News