Steven Gerrard has been named in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Liverpool legend became the seventh player to be inducted on Thursday morning.

Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer became the first two players to be named in the Hall of Fame last month.

They've since been followed by Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and now Gerrard.

Gerrard had absolutely everything needed to be a top midfielder.

He could defend, he could score goals and he had immense technical ability.

Perhaps one of his best qualities was his passing ability.

Gerrard could ping a cross field ball to an opponent's toe while also possessing the finesse needed to thread the eye of the needle.

And he showed the latter in a game for Liverpool against Arsenal at Highbury back in 2002.

The two sides drew 1-1 that day, with John Arne Riise getting on the scoresheet for the Reds.

And it came after a quite exquisite ball from Gerrard.

His assist has now emerged on Twitter with one fan posing the question why it's not talked about more.

Watch it below:

What a ball that is. To spot Riise's run is one thing, but to have the technical ability to find him with the outside of his right boot is something else.

Very few players could muster up that sort of pass. It's a special assist and one that certainly has gone under the radar.

Gerrard may never have won a Premier League title in his career but it's moments like this that show why he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He was an extraordinary player who has rightly been recognised as one of the best ever to grace the Premier League.

