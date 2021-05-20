WWE PPV schedule for 2021 through to WrestleMania 38 confirmed - changes to multiple events
WWE surprised fans by announcing that the Hell in a Cell PPV will take place in June this year.
In the past, we've seen the event - based on one of the company's most loved gimmick matches - take place in October.
But in 2021, it's been significantly pushed forward and fans have been left wondering why.
Many have speculated that WWE deciding to shift certain events around has something to do with the upcoming return of live audiences, but that hasn't been confirmed.
Interestingly though, the PPV schedule all the way through to WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 has been officially announced in a new WWE Network commercial.
The advert also teases a first look at WWE Untold: Nexus and the return of Ruthless Aggression.
Check it out below:
As you can see, the PPV schedule is as follows:
- June 2021 - Hell in a Cell
- July 2021 - Money in the Bank
- August 2021 - SummerSlam
- September 2021 - Clash of Champions
- October 2021 - Extreme Rules
- November 2021 - Survivor Series
- December 2021 - Tables, Ladders & Chairs
- January 2022 - Royal Rumble
- February 2022 - Elimination Chamber
- March 2022 - Fastlane
- April 2022 - WrestleMania 38
As you can see, a number of events have been moved around this year.
We've already mentioned Hell in a Cell has moved from October to June and Extreme Rules will take its place one month ahead of Survivor Series.
As expected, Money in the Bank has been confirmed for July. Last year, it took place in May.
Speculation suggests that WWE could have pushed it back as they are planning to bring back a live crowd for the popular PPV, which will now take place in the build-up to SummerSlam.
We will have to wait and see if that is indeed the case, but it's certainly good to get the rest of the schedule leading up to WrestleMania 38 confirmed.