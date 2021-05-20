Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE surprised fans by announcing that the Hell in a Cell PPV will take place in June this year.

In the past, we've seen the event - based on one of the company's most loved gimmick matches - take place in October.

But in 2021, it's been significantly pushed forward and fans have been left wondering why.

Many have speculated that WWE deciding to shift certain events around has something to do with the upcoming return of live audiences, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Interestingly though, the PPV schedule all the way through to WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 has been officially announced in a new WWE Network commercial.

The advert also teases a first look at WWE Untold: Nexus and the return of Ruthless Aggression.

Check it out below:

As you can see, the PPV schedule is as follows:

June 2021 - Hell in a Cell

July 2021 - Money in the Bank

August 2021 - SummerSlam

September 2021 - Clash of Champions

October 2021 - Extreme Rules

November 2021 - Survivor Series

December 2021 - Tables, Ladders & Chairs

January 2022 - Royal Rumble

February 2022 - Elimination Chamber

March 2022 - Fastlane

April 2022 - WrestleMania 38

As you can see, a number of events have been moved around this year.

We've already mentioned Hell in a Cell has moved from October to June and Extreme Rules will take its place one month ahead of Survivor Series.

As expected, Money in the Bank has been confirmed for July. Last year, it took place in May.

Speculation suggests that WWE could have pushed it back as they are planning to bring back a live crowd for the popular PPV, which will now take place in the build-up to SummerSlam.

We will have to wait and see if that is indeed the case, but it's certainly good to get the rest of the schedule leading up to WrestleMania 38 confirmed.

