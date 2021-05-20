Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane's future has been a big talking point in recent times.

The Englishman has been reported to be unhappy at Tottenham and wants to leave.

He recently spoke about his future in an honest interview with Gary Neville.

"I don't want to have come to the end of my career and have any regrets," he said on SkyBet's The Overlap, per the Daily Mail.

"I want to be the best that I can be. I've said before, I'd never say that I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I'd never say that I would leave Spurs.

"I'm not afraid to say that I want to be the best. I'm not afraid to say I want to try get on the level that Ronaldo and Messi got to. You know, that's my ultimate goal.

"That's my aim, to be winning trophies season in, season out. Scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out. That's the standard I want to set myself."

Kane's thoughts about Spurs would not have been helped after they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

He was visibly frustrated towards the end of the game.

In the 96th minute and with Spurs desperately chasing an equaliser, Kane whipped in an inviting ball but no Tottenham player could get on the end of it.

A video of the moment has gone viral where many football fans think he said: "What's the f****** point man?"

Of course, it's not absolutely certain that is what he said.

Read More - Harry Kane: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

But, regardless of what he said, it's obvious that he's getting more and more fed up at Spurs by the day.

View some of the reaction to his comment below:

Kane's time at the club may be finally coming to an end.

Harry Kane to Chelsea: Hear all the latest on The Football Terrace!

He's been at the club since the age of 11 and has scored 220 times in 334 games.

But, having won 0 trophies and Tottenham currently languishing in seventh in the Premier League, he may finally have had enough.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Club badge Quiz part II: Whose club badge is this? Celta Vigo Norwich City Sporting Lisbon Yeovil Town

News Now - Sport News