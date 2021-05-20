Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: New Weapons Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded update is nearly here and the new weapons coming to the game have been confirmed.

Blacks Ops Cold War has also taken over popular game Warzone after its huge success with Modern Warfare and since they turned Verdansk back to the 1980’s, players have been thoroughly enjoying the game.

This is the most exciting update fans will have during Season 3 as it's the midway update as it brings a whole bunch of new content.

All this new content will be available for gamers from May 20 and we have all the information you need to find out what exactly is going on.

New Weapons Confirmed for Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded.

The AMP63 is the next lethal weapon to arrive in Season 3 of Cold War.



The fully automatic pistol has a real chance of spicing up the close-range metagame and we could see it make an impact when the second half of the season gets underway.

Some fully automatic pistols which have arrived in past seasons have caused a lot of mayhem, like the Skykov Pistols and the Diamatti’s, so there is no doubt fans will be wanting to try and use the AMP63 as Akimbo pistols as well.

There are also two melee weapons arriving to the game. The baseball bat, is arriving and this is an exciting one as it is a weapon that can kill in one hit.

Purchasing the blueprint from the store is not the only way to get it as you can complete a challenge which will also unlock it for you. The Ballistic Knife is also coming to the game, but specifically for Cold War.

