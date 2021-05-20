Sir Jackie Stewart has offered his prediction for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue their fight for the Drivers' title around the streets of Monte-Carlo.

The two championship contenders have led the way so far in terms of victories with Hamilton winning three of the first four rounds and Verstappen winning the other at Imola.

Indeed, that's meant that the Briton has built up a 14 point lead so far in the standings but Sir Jackie is predicting that things are going to close up again this weekend.

Speaking to the F1 Nation podcast, he suggested that whilst the Mercedes is the best car, he, intriguingly, sees Verstappen emerging on top come Sunday afternoon in the principality.

"In terms of drivers, I think Verstappen could be very fast in Monaco. But the Mercedes is still the best car on the track, and that's a huge advantage for their drivers.

"Hamilton is definitely the first driver at Mercedes, but the car is so good that even Bottas can be competitive, who is also good, but not at the same level. Hamilton is driving better than ever, but Verstappen is a serious threat to him. He's an absolute top driver, but the Red Bull actually is no match for the Mercedes."

When asked for his winner, Stewart said: "Verstappen."

The fight is certainly enthralling fans of the sport at the moment and for the sake of the championship it might well be more entertaining to see Red Bull and Verstappen strike back this weekend in Monaco.

Hamilton and Mercedes look to have the momentum at the moment and so it's clear the Red Bull team needs to try and do something to halt that.

We'll soon get an idea or just how successful they are at that.

