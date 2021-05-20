Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What a week it has been in boxing... in particular, the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury looked set for the highly anticipated dream unification fight with Anthony Joshua this summer, but unfortunately, he is now likely to have a final encounter with Deontay Wilder.

The third fight between these two is being pencilled in to take place on July 24 in Las Vegas after arbitration brought by Wilder ruled that he was entitled to be Fury's next opponent.

This announcement confirmed that the all-British unification showdown between Fury and Anthony Joshua was off the cards.

The Fury-Joshua bout was set to take place on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but due to the decision made earlier this week, this fight will now be delayed and who knows when it will happen.

As you can imagine, a lot of boxing fans have been left fuming with the latest developments, especially as Fury holds a decisive stoppage win and a draw (which many thought Fury should've won) over the American.

Basically, no one wants to see Fury vs Wilder 3.

The bout will allow The Bronze Bomber a chance to regain the WBC heavyweight championship that he lost to The Gypsy King in their last encounter. As for Joshua, it means he's likely to fight Oleksandr Usyk this summer instead.

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren suggested this week that Wilder wants £20 million to step aside and allow the Fury-Josua fight.

The American's new trainer Malik Scott, however, revealed the former champion 'wants the blood, not step aside money.'

Wilder's latest Instagram post backed up this statement and suggested the fight is on. Quoting Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ alongside a new workout video, Wilder wrote: "Revenge is the sweetest JOY next to getting p***y #BombZquad #TilThisDay #RevengeIsPriceless."

To be fair to Wilder, he does look in tremendous shape... as long as you avoid his legs, which are still getting crucified by boxing fans the world over.

However, you cannot deny his physique is looking top notch right now, so maybe the third fight isn't a guarantee after all?

The Bronze Bomber hasn't fought since his seventh-round stoppage defeat to Fury back in February 2020. The loss was Wilder's first in his career.

AJ, meanwhile, has been very vocal on the current farce and has recently said: "These heavyweights need a podcast or something cos they do more talking than fighting."

The champion even offered to start a GoFundMe for Deontay Wilder in the hopes of raising the £20 million needed for him to step aside.

