Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops update on 'untouchable' Mason Mount

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have no intention of selling Mason Mount ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month.

What did Romano say about Mount?

Having only turned 22 in January, Mount seems to be at the top of his game right now, and it appears likely that Chelsea would be able to get a sizeable fee for the youngster if they decided to cash in on him this summer. Transfermarkt value the versatile midfielder at £54m.

However, Romano has confirmed that Chelsea view Mount as "untouchable" and that they want him to stay at the club for the long-term.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said of Mount: “He’s been amazing this season and he’s just a talent, I think he’s something else. He’s really special and when Chelsea people talk about him, he’s really, really untouchable. So, all sorts of crazy bids will arrive this summer – Mason Mount is untouchable.

“He’s an amazing player, they consider him the star of the future and of the present because he’s making a difference right now. So, Mason Mount is part of Chelsea’s project and let’s see in the next months what happens with his contract. At the moment, there is still nothing agreed or advanced but, for sure, Chelsea are so, so happy with Mason Mount.”

What are Mount's stats this season?

Mount has been a standout performer for Chelsea this term, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the top-flight. Only Jorginho (7) has scored more goals in the Premier League for Thomas Tuchel's men, although they have all come from the penalty spot.

When it comes to key passes, Mount is head and shoulders above his teammates. He has delivered 84 key passes in league action - no other Chelsea player has managed more than 41.

These numbers indicate that it was no surprise that Mount was handed the club's Player of the Year award earlier this week.

Is there any reason for Chelsea fans to be concerned?

During the podcast, Romano referred to how Mount had not signed a contract extension yet.

Chelsea supporters should not be worried, though. The England international still has three years remaining on his current deal, suggesting that tying him down to a new contract is not a matter that needs to be sorted imminently.

He also appears to love the club, having come through the team's academy, and has given no indication that he wants to move away in the near future.

Is Mount a future superstar?

He arguably already is a superstar.

Mount has established himself as an England regular, having picked up 16 caps since making his debut in September 2019. He looks set to play a major role at this summer's Euros.

Meanwhile, at club level he has made rapid progression over the last two years. From making his Premier League bow at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Mount is now a hugely important member of the starting line-up.

This year he has been a key player in steering Chelsea towards a top-four finish, and he has flourished in Europe, netting in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League.

These goals have shown that he is a big-game player, and he will get the chance to step up again at the end of the month when Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Champions League final. If Mount can make an impact in that game and help the Blues to the trophy, it would be hard to deny that he is the real deal and a bona fide superstar.

