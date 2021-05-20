Red Bull driver Max Verstappen hasn't taken too kindly to Lewis Hamilton's claims that the Dutchman feels he has a 'lot to prove' in the sport this season as the two battle for the Drivers' title.

It's very much been the Lewis and Max show so far this season in Formula 1 and that is certainly exciting many for the rest of the campaign, though the hope will be that Red Bull and Verstappen can claw some points back this weekend in Monaco after Hamilton won the last two races in Portgual and Spain respectively.

So far, the two have been pretty respectful with one another on track despite some close-quarters action on more than one occasion and Hamilton said during his press conference pre-Monaco that he has done well to actually avoid incident with Verstappen, going on to suggest the Dutchman may feel he still has 'a lot to prove.'

“I think I've done well to avoid all the incidents so far, but we've got 19 more [races] to go and we could connect… I think perhaps [Max] feels he has a lot to prove. I’m not necessarily in the same boat there and I'm more long-term, 'it's a marathon not a sprint' sort of mentality, which is ultimately why I have the stats that I have.”

Perhaps expectedly, Verstappen responded to these claims and suggested that it's a two-way thing with avoiding a collision and not just down to Hamilton taking evasive action:

"I have nothing to prove," he said in his own press conference.

"And avoiding contact, I think it goes both ways. So we have done well, that's true. But we race hard, we've avoided contact both sides, so let's hope we can keep doing that and keep being on track and racing hard against each other.”

It's no surprise that Max isn't going to back down with his comments and we're bound to see the two crossing wheels plenty of times before the season is up yet.

Both will be gunning for pole at Monte-Carlo on Saturday, then, to give them the best chance of a victory on Sunday afternoon.

