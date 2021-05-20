Liverpool latest news: Ben Davies told he has Anfield future

January signing Ben Davies has been told he still has a future at Liverpool, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Liverpool news?

Despite the fact Davies is yet to even play for the club following his £1.6m arrival during the dying embers of the January transfer window, the 25-year-old is understood to have been reassured that there's still a chance for him to feature in Jurgen Klopp's side.

Indeed, the report reveals Liverpool are unlikely to take up their option of bringing Ozan Kabak to the club on a permanent basis, so perhaps Davies could offer some back-up to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Nathaniel Phillips next season.

Given the extent of the injury crisis Liverpool have suffered in central defence throughout the campaign, Klopp is seemingly eager to ensure he has a lot more cover heading into next year.

What are Ben Davies' contract details at Liverpool?

According to SpotRac, the former Preston North End defender has a contract running until the summer of 2026 in a deal that reportedly sees him earn around £60k-per-week.

Back in February, The Athletic revealed his former club had a 20% sell-on clause inserted into the deal that saw him swap Deepdale for Anfield.

Why did Liverpool sign Ben Davies?

Within the same Athletic article, they revealed that Liverpool had actually been tracking Davies since his breakthrough at Preston in the 2017-18 season.

Described by former manager Graham Westley as a defender not afraid to work the ball forwards, Liverpool are understood to have been pleased with the character references they heard about Davies, along with the fact he counts towards their quota of homegrown players.

While the fact he was playing Championship football must be taken into account, Davies averaged an impressive 1.2 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, 4.3 clearances and 3.9 long balls per game (via WhoScored) before his move.

Granted, translating that into a Premier League context won't be easy but, for reference, those averages would see him rank within the top five Liverpool players in those metrics this season.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Ben Davies?

Speaking in March, Klopp stressed he rated Davies but claimed the player had to get used to life at Liverpool.

“It was always clear when a lot of players came here to Liverpool, and the most famous story is Andy Robertson took half a year in a normal season where pretty much everything else was kind of settled to settle in," he said (via This is Anfield).

“Ben is a really good player but he has to get used to all this stuff here as well, that’s how it is. We still have options and hopefully, it will stay like this.

“I don’t make these kinds of judgments [if he is not to play this season]. I don’t tell Ben we have just to train until mid-May and then we see further, no.

“It will take as long as it takes. But the problem was that it was clear that we will not start with two new centre-halves if we don’t have to because of the situation."

