In his pomp, there were few who could pass a ball quite like David Beckham.

The former Manchester United superstar possessed a magic wand for a right foot, and would regularly pick out teammates that he had simply no right to pick out.

While he was most famous for his unstoppable, curling free-kicks, it was his passing game that made him such a special player.

As a member of the famed 'Class of '92', Beckham broke into the first team ranks at Manchester United and became a global household name.

The command he had over the ball was like something out of a superhero movie and he quickly endeared himself to the faithful at Old Trafford.

He became United's assist wizard, notching up no less than 80 in the Premier League. Couple that with his 62 goals and you begin to get a sense of what a special player he actually was.

Now, Becks is being rewarded for some of some stunning performances after it was today announced that he will become the latest inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Beckham will join Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp in the exclusive list despite spending the second half of his career playing abroad.

While Beckham hadn't been seen on English shores in a club capacity for ages, he offered a stark reminder of his prowess when he pulled on a United shirt one more time for a legends game against the Bayern Munich Legends.

44 at the time, Beckham put in a performance worthy of any current Premier League star, pinging inch-perfect passes in all directions and even scoring a superb solo goal.

You can see his brilliant individual highlights in the video below:

Fantastic.

While it might be going too far to say that Becks could still a job for United, the fact that he is able to put in that sort of performance at 44 is sensational.

He ran the show and created numerous chances for his aged teammates who struggled to keep up with his superior vision.

Based on this performance alone, we think Beckham is more than worthy of his induction into the Hall of Fame.

His United career might not have ended in fairy-tale fashion, but you can be certain that he still holds a special place in the hearts of all the Red Devils faithful.

