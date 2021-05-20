Arsenal kept their Europa League chances alive on Wednesday evening with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Nicolas Pepe gave the Gunners the lead in the first half, only for Christian Benteke to equalise midway through the second 45 minutes.

It looked as if the two sides would share the spoils with the score still level going into stoppage time.

But Arsenal would take all three points when Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner.

The 6,500 home fans that were allowed in Selhurst Park to watch the game were left disappointed when Martinelli found the back of the net.

Well, not all of them.

That's because a handful of Arsenal supporters somehow managed to get tickets to the game and sat among the Palace fans.

They couldn't contain their excitement when the Brazilian youngster scored the winner for their side.

A video has emerged of their reaction to the goal and you can watch it below.

Palace fans, understandably, were not happy at all.

"These lot are Arsenal fans and they've got in the ground and it's disgusting. It's absolutely disgusting," the individual filming can be heard saying.

The video ends with a steward appearing to escort some of the Arsenal fans outside the ground.

It's unknown whether those that were allowed to remain in their seats celebrated Pepe's goal shortly after.

They weren't the only Arsenal supporters in the ground, however.

Another video has emerged of an individual constantly chanting Arsenal's name. One Palace fan takes offence and can be seen making some rude gestures in his direction.

Arsenal remain in ninth in the Premier League having accrued 58 points from 37 games.

They could still qualify for the Europa League going into the final game of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side need to beat Brighton and hope Everton and Tottenham fail to win on Sunday.

