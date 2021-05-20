Tottenham transfer news: Serge Aurier to move to PSG imminently

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain are confident of wrapping up a deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier as soon as the Premier League campaign finishes, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

While much has been made about Harry Kane's desire to leave the club, it is Aurier who could be the first to depart.

Will Roberto Martinez become Tottenham's next boss? Hear what fans are saying on The Football Terrace...

Indeed, a deal worth around £20m in fees and wages is understood to have been reached with PSG and former manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the deal reportedly now in its final stages.

In fact, regardless of whoever comes in to replace Jose Mourinho on a full-time basis next season, it appears as if Aurier won't be in their squad.

Do Tottenham now need to sign a right-back?

That would appear to be the case.

Despite signing Matt Doherty during last year's delayed summer transfer window, Aurier has still made more appearances at right-back for Spurs this season, amid ESPN's reports back in February suggesting Mourinho had doubts about the former Wolves man.

The report does claim Spurs are in the market for a right-back this summer with the defence in general looking as if it needs some sort of overhaul given the problems the club have endured there this season.

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Back in January, a report in the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (10th January, page 70) claimed Spurs were weighing up a move for £5m-rated La Galaxy defender Julian Araujo while Norwich City's Max Aarons is another to have been linked.

Of the two, Aarons would surely be the preferred option given his experience in the Premier League though perhaps the apparent £30m fee his club have slapped on his head could prove prohibitive.

After all, Football Insider also claimed in March that money was likely to be tight for Tottenham this summer.

Will Tottenham miss Aurier?

Although Aurier might not boast the grandest reputation for being a resolute defender, the Ivorian has still averaged the highest number of tackles per game in the squad this season (2.9, via WhoScored).

Earlier this month, pundit Clinton Morrison lavished the 28-year-old with praise for his performance in Spurs' 4-0 win over Sheffield United.

"It was all down to Serge Aurier and that's two assists for him," he wrote on BBC Sport.

"It's brilliant play down the right hand side and he bursts between two people. Harry Kane makes a good run and takes a few Sheffield United defenders away and the ball into Bale's pass is brilliant. He was never going to miss and that's a hat-trick for Gareth Bale."

During a summer that looks difficult to draft in big-name replacements, Aurier might indeed be missed.

