The 2020/21 Premier League season will be consigned to the history books in just a few days time.

It’s been a pretty crazy season, hasn’t it?

Almost the entirety of the campaign has been played behind-closed-door and the congested schedule has led to some unexpected results.

There’s nothing too unexpected about Manchester City romping to the league title, while Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United have been relegated to the Championship.

There is still the race for European places to be sorted on the final day.

While there’s very little doubt over who has been the best team this season, who has been the best player?

Well, that question was put to 25 BBC Sport pundits as they had to choose their Professional Footballers' Association men's player of the year for 2020-21.

Ruben Dias has already landed the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year but who deserves the arguably more prestigious PFA Footballer of the Year?

It resulted in just five names being mentioned, with one man far and away the most popular pick.

Take a look at all the selections below with the number of votes for that player in brackets.

1. Alan Shearer: Ruben Dias (1)

“He's been a game-changer for City and given them exactly what they lacked at the back last year. He's also had a huge effect on the players around him.”

2. Mark Lawrenson: Kevin De Bruyne (1)

3. Ruud Gullit: Phil Foden (1)

4. Jermaine Jenas: Ilkay Gundogan (1)

"For me, Gundogan is Pep Guardiola's guy - Pep's brain on the pitch. He has understood the new way Pep wanted City to play this season, and made it happen.

"On top of that, he has had some of his biggest moments in a City shirt and he was particularly prominent with his goals when they went on that long winning run at the turn of the year.

"At the age of 30, he took on a new role, almost a mixture of what David Silva used to bring to their side, and what De Bruyne still does, and he has then produced so many pivotal performances.

"While other City players have had bursts of form, he has been constantly excellent over the whole season."

5. Dion Dublin: Kasper Schmeichel (1)

"He's taken responsibility and shown great leadership. His performances have won matches this season, not least the FA Cup final."

6. Karen Carney: Ruben Dias (2)

7. Ian Wright: Ruben Dias (3)

8. Micah Richards: Ruben Dias (4)

9. Chris Waddle: Kevin De Bruyne (2)

10. Jayne Ludlow: Kevin De Bruyne (3)

11. Leon Osman: Ruben Dias (5)

12. Lucy Ward: Ruben Dias (6)

13. Ashley Williams: Ruben Dias (7)

14. Lindsay Johnson: Ruben Dias (8)

15. Chris Sutton: Ruben Dias (9)

16. Pat Nevin: Phil Foden (2)

"Every time I've watched City - and I've watched quite a few games - he has made a fantastic impression, and he has added that urgency to the team when they have needed it.

"His match intelligence is amazing and also on top of that, the energy levels that he adds to City are fantastic.

"Going off the past two or three months, some Chelsea players have come into the mix, like N'Golo Kante for example.

"His display against Real Madrid in the Champions League was probably the best individual performance I have seen from anyone all season, but this award comes down to what you do over the whole season."

17. Matthew Upson: Kevin De Bruyne (4)

18. Clinton Morrison: Ruben Dias (10)

19. Sue Smith: Ruben Dias (11)

20. Danny Murphy: Kevin De Bruyne (5)

"In the big moments, De Bruyne is the one who has unlocked the doors.

"I know what Dias has contributed and he would be a worthy winner, but if you are asking me to pick someone based on what is magical about football, then De Bruyne is the one.

"He continuously has the ability to turn games, especially against opposition that put every man behind the ball.

"How? Well, it's down to his calmness, and his courage to keep playing those passes, and keep giving us those moments we love watching in football."

21: Michael Brown: Ruben Dias (12)

22: Stephen Warnock: Ruben Dias (13)

23: Rob Green: Ruben Dias (14)

24: Rachel Brown-Finnis: Ruben Dias (15)

25: Martin Keown: Ruben Dias (16)

So, we have a clear winner - Man City defender Ruben Dias.

Dias picked up 16 votes from the 25 pundits, with teammate Kevin De Bruyne in second with just five. Phil Foden picked up two votes, while Ilkay Gundogan and Kasper Schmeichel received one each.

You can't really argue if Dias does land the award. He's transformed Man City's defence and has even brought out the best in centre-back partner John Stones.

That he's only 24 is a frightening thought.

