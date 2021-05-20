Mikey Garcia still dreams of fighting Manny Pacquiao before the end of the year.

Talks between the two parties were thought to be progressing well and the fight appeared to be on track to take place in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

But negotiations have reportedly hit a roadblock, according to World Boxing News correspondent Dan Rafael, owing to a breakdown in communications.

However, the former four-times world champion who hasn't fought for over two years said he hasn't given up hope of fighting the legendary Pac Man in the United Arab Emirates.

"I hope so. I’m still crossing my fingers for it," Garcia said to SNOWQUEENLA. "It’s not there yet, it hasn’t happened, it hasn’t gotten done.

"We’ve been going back and forth. He’s got a lot of people on his team, and some give me one answer, and some give me another answer. It’s complicated.

"I’ve had a few proposals, but nothing that is exciting enough for me to sign. They’re good decent proposals, respectable proposals, respectable offers, but when we start working on the real details, they’re not there.

"A few things are lacking. It just hasn’t happened. If it doesn’t happen in the next few weeks, then I’m probably ready to move on and search for another opponent for my next upcoming fight."

While the ideal scenario would be for Garcia (40-1, 30 KO's) to face off against former eight-weight world titleholder Pacquiao himself, he knows only too well that he cannot afford to spend any more time outside of the ring, which has led him to turn his attention to the winner of the upcoming super-lightweight title fight between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios.

"He [Davis] has a fight with Mario Barrios next," he added. "That’s a very good match-up.

"It’s not going to be an easy match for Tank. I think Tank is a terrific fighter, but moving up to 140 and fighting a big guy like Barrios is not an easy task.

"But if things go well on his end and that’s an available fight, sure I’ll entertain that offer. I can probably get a fight against him."

As far as Garcia is concerned, however, he insists the fight is far from a foregone conclusion, having previously trained with Barrios in the past.

He continued: "But the same thing with Barrios. This is a great opportunity for Barrios to really get his name out there and show what he’s made of.

"He’s already an interim champion for a reason. He’s a terrific fighter. I’ve trained with him, and I know him.

"That’s also a match-up that could possibly happen. If Barrios wins, that’s an opportunity for me too. There are other names out there. Tank is one of them. We have to let time decide."

