Jenni Hermoso: Barcelona star pulls off three unbelievable nutmegs in a row

The world is well aware of Jenni Hermoso’s talent, but even Barcelona fans were in awe at her latest exploits.

The Catalonian side won their first ever Champions League last weekend and faced Athletic Bilbao in the league last night –– looking to continue their unprecedented domestic record.

However, any signs that the players might not be fully recovered after Sunday’s final were short-lived as the European champions won 8-0 in yet another scintillating display.

Hermoso scored a hat-trick, but it was not her goals which caught the eye the most. Instead, it was a moment of brilliance at 5-0 up when the Spanish forward picked up the ball with her back to goal, before proceeding to nutmeg, not one, not two, but three players in a row.

The clip was posted on Twitter by Barcelona fan account FCBSeny and has been viewed more than 400,000 times so far.

The 31-year-old has now taken her league goal tally for this season to 30 and is in search of her fifth Primera División Golden Boot.

While she failed to score against Chelsea in Gothenburg, the Spaniard was influential throughout and is unquestionably one of the best forwards in the world right now.

There may even be a case to consider her the very best, though you could just as easily make the same argument for her teammates –– including the dazzling Caroline Graham Hansen and clinical Lieke Martens.

Having played 27 league games now, Barcelona have scored 136 goals and conceded just five. As Europe’s undisputed new powerhouse they are ostensibly unstoppable and show no signs of slowing up.

