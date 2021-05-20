FIFA 22: Will There Be New Leagues?

FIFA 22 will be on its way in late 2021 and we have all the information about possible new leagues being added to the game.

FIFA is one of the most popular games to play, but when it comes to summer, the current FIFA always seems to die out as fans get hyped for the next edition.

The game has done so well that it has branched off into the Esports world where the best players on the planet compete for huge money prizes. New leagues are always the topic of conversation, and there are over 36 leagues and more than 720 playable teams from around the world.

Along with new leagues being added, there are a lot of other new features which will be coming to FIFA 22.

Read More: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

Are any new leagues being added to FIFA 22?

There has always been a lot of fans wanting to see teams such as Sutton United, Bromley and Notts County along with the rest of the National League added but there is no information on whether they will be involved and gamers will be hoping it makes an appearance.

Aside from the National League, the league's that will be in FIFA 22 seem to be pretty much set. An independent FIFPlay fan survey lists the Greek Super League as the new competition fans want most, and if FIFA listens to the survey, Aris will be added to the four sides already in the game.

Hungary's Nemzeti Bajnoksag I league is second in the fan poll, and Liga Portugal 2 is in third. FIFA typically adds some of the leagues rated at the top of surveys and polls and therefore it will be very likely to see these leagues added in.



Juventus will yet again not be involved in the game namewise, as Konami still has at least another year to run of its exclusivity deal – meaning only PES 2022 can use that name. FIFA owners will be stuck with Piemonte Calcio again. It’ll be a similar story with AS Roma, who’ll yet again be rechristened Roma FC in FIFA 22.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News