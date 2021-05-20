Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last November, the world was introduced to a new gold rush. Gamers fought tooth and nail to get their hands on Sony’s latest offering... the PlayStation 5.

Let's be honest, it was always going to be successful. However, add COVID-19 into the equation, with most of the world stuck inside at home for over a year, and it became a goldmine.

The initial batch of consoles was snapped up in seconds. Many were bought by people buying in bulk, only to sell on with ridiculous mark-ups. Naturally, managing to get your hands on one, at all, never mind with a discount, seemed too good to be true.

Nonetheless, according to a report by AsiaOne, one gaming enthusiast from Taiwan got lucky and told his story through the medium of Facebook.

Jin Wu found the console on the Facebook marketplace for a suspiciously low price and jumped at the opportunity. He phoned up the seller to arrange for collection. Wu was answered by a female voice, who didn’t seem to be a gamer herself, and desperate to get rid of the console that so had many lusted after.

On pickup, Wu came face to face with someone else.

He wrote: “When the seller arrived, it turned out to be a middle-aged man. You could tell that he definitely played video games, just with a single look.”

As an avid gamer, I’d just like to state my displeasure with Mr Wu’s assertion that you can tell who a gamer is just by looking at them!

The seller went on to say: "It's my wife who wants to sell it..."

Wu’s response to this on his Facebook post was: "I went silent after seeing the look in his eyes. I could feel his pain. Seems like women can still tell the difference between a PS5 console and an air purifier."

The seller had been successful in his ploy to trick his wife into believing that the big new box that appeared in their house was an air purifier, but only for a matter of days.

The console was released on November 12 and Mr Wu found the advert on November 20. Our seller was rumbled at the hands of a dead rat. It died in his house, and unsurprisingly, the PS5 wasn’t fit for purpose. The smell spread, and his wife smelled a rat.

The air purifier cover story does have some weight. The PS5’s likeness to these devices had been picked up on social media in the lead up to its release, and Taiwan saw many memes going around making light of this.

If I could give any advice to our fallen gaming brother, I would recommend he asks himself if his relationship is actually healthy. Forcing your spouse to stop their chosen hobby doesn’t scream happy relationship! Justice for gamers!

