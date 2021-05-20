Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ruben Dias has claimed the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after an incredible season.

The Portuguese has made a huge impact in his debut campaign at Manchester City, leading them to Premier League glory.

His performances have also been crucial in helping City reach the Champions League final for the first time in their history. His display in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain was heroic.

He’s been so good that he’s been compared to Virgil van Dijk.

Of course, Van Dijk been has injured for the majority of the season so it’s been difficult to compare the two.

And it got us thinking: ‘Who are the best centre-backs in the league?’

Van Dijk and Dias are set to go head-to-head next season with the Dutchman returning to full fitness.

But how do the pair rank among their peers?

Well, we’ve used Tiermaker to rank every Premier League centre-back from ’The Best’ to ‘Awful’.

Now, we’ve ranked these players relative to each other. To play Premier League football, you’re clearly not ‘Awful’ so all rankings should be taken with a pinch of salt.

So, without further ado, check out our rankings below:

Awful

Eric Dier

Sorry, Eric, but we just don’t rate you. The consolation is that Gareth Southgate seems to like you and you’re likely to be in the Euro 2020 squad…

Poor

Scott Dann

Wes Morgan

Mamadou Sakho

Two Crystal Palace defenders and an ageing Wes Morgan. Perhaps we’re being harsh on the Leicester man after he captained the Foxes to an incredible league triumph but he’s now 37 and isn’t capable of playing at the highest level.

Average

Victor Lindelof

Kurt Zouma

David Luiz

Calum Chambers

Rob Holding

Michael Keane

Tosin Adarabioyo

Semi Ajayi

Chris Basham

John Egan

Kyle Bartley

Adam Webster

Mason Holgate

Dara O'Shea

Angelo Ogbonna

Dan Burn

Pascal Struijk

Yerry Mina

Federico Fernández

Ciaran Clark

Craig Dawson

Willy Boly

Gary Cahill

Jack Stephens

Issa Diop

Davinson Sanchez

Fabian Schär

Axel Tuanzebe

Ki-Jana Hoever

Fabián Balbuena

Average. Middle of the road. Okay.

Whatever you want to call it, we don’t have a huge opinion one way or another with this set of players. They’re good enough to be Premier League players but not good enough to be playing at the very top.

Decent

Joel Matip

Tyrone Mings

Antonio Rudiger

Caglar Soyuncu

Wesley Fofana

Conor Coady

Eric Bailly

Andreas Christensen

James Tarkowski

Jan Bednarek

Ezri Konsa

Ben White

Lewis Dunk

Ben Godfrey

Ben Mee

Ethan Ampadu

Toby Alderweireld

Liam Cooper

Gabriel Magalhaes

Jamaal Lascelles

Max Kilman

Nathan Ake

Now we’re talking. These players can be considered decent Premier League centre-backs and fully deserve to be playing in arguably the greatest league in the world.

Very Good

Joe Gomez

John Stones

Harry Maguire

Aymeric Laporte

Jonny Evans

Five defenders have distinguished themselves from the ‘Decent’ category and are defined as ‘Very Good.’

Joe Gomez may have missed pretty much the entire season but he’s proved he can be a brilliant defender, while John Stones has come on leaps and bounds this season. Harry Maguire is the captain of Manchester United and, despite criticism, has shown just how important he is. Aymeric Laporte may not be a regular for City but he’s impressive as well as Jonny Evans who continues to prove his ability at Leicester.

World Class

Ruben Dias

Thiago Silva

Two defenders fall just under ‘The Best.’ Sorry, Ruben Dias but you can’t quite be considered the best in the league just yet, while Thiago Silva has been an incredible free transfer signing for Chelsea.

The Best

Virgil van Dijk

We reckon Van Dijk is still the best defender in the league despite missing most of this season through injury. We can’t wait to watch him back in action.

Final rankings

So, we’re putting Van Dijk above everyone else still, while Dias and Silva just behind.

Gomez, Stones, Maguire, Laporte and Evans are in the tier below.

But with Van Dijk winning the PFA Player of the Year award last season and Dias this time around, it’s great to see defenders getting the recognition they deserve.

