YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Bryce Hall Reveals He Will Earn $1 Million For Knockout On Austin McBroom

The YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Event is less than a month away and Bryce Hall has revealed the staggering amount he will earn from the fight...and the bonus for knocking out Austin McBroom.

There are six fights happening on June 12 in what is being called ‘Battle of the Platforms’ and hundreds of thousands will be tuning in to watch the event.

The 12 men fighting on the night have joined the trend of social media influencers entering the ring which has included KSI vs Logan Paul and will include a surprising fight between Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

It isn’t really known what the stars will earn and Hall has given us the most information around this.

Bryce Hall discusses his YouTube vs TikTok Event Earnings

Hall is a huge TikTok star who has amassed 20 million TikTok followers and it has seen him surge to fame.

He has revealed on the social media app that the earnings he will receive for the event and it is a staggering amount.

When asked about his earnings, Hall seemed pretty happy about the money he would get. He said: “So I’m getting 4% of Pay-Per-View Sales and 5 million as soon as I get into the ring, and then a 1 million knockout bonus”.

The interviewer was clearly shocked and could only respond with ‘Wow’. The full video can be seen here.

It is understandable to see his surprise as this is a huge amount of money, and if Hall can knock out his opponent, McBroom, then he is in for a huge pay-off.

