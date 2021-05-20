YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Adin Ross places seismic wager on Bryce Hall beating Austin McBroom

Twitch streamer Adin Ross has revealed he will place a significant amount of money on Bryce Hall getting the better of Austin McBroom in their match-up in their upcoming event.

The highly-anticipated YouTube vs TikTok Boxing is just around the corner and plenty of trash talk has already been exchanged between the competitors taking part, providing an intriguing watch on fight night.

With the likes of Deji and AnEsonGib taking part, there is no doubting that fans are looking forward to TikToker Bryce Hall facing off against YouTuber Austin McBroom - effectively stealing the headlines.

Plenty of famous faces have waded in with their views on the fight, particularly YouTuber turned music artist KSI who could not resist poking fun at Hall after his press conference scuffle with McBroom.

However, he is not the only one to have his say on the possible outcome of the fight. Twitch personality Adin Ross has revealed on his channel that he is going to place a $10,000 bet that Hall will take home the victory.

This is not just because that he believes that TikToker has the best chance of winning, but also due to the fact that he is the underdog in the bout and will receive four times the amount if successful against McBroom.

His fans were shocked at the prediction and the response came from questions as to why he was so confident that Hall would have his hand raised at the end of the fight.

“I’d rather put 10k in and come out 40 than put 10k in and come out with 20,” Ross said. “I’m a gambler. That’s the reason why I’ve got Bryce because the odds are against him.”

It is clear that Ross has no preference to who he would rather see win, rather than just looking for a quick and easy payday from the fight to hopefully win as much money as he can possibly make.

After what happened at the press conference, it is easy to see why there is so much interest in this particular fight out of the entire match card.

The event takes place on 12th June 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. YouTube vs TikTok Boxing will be broadcast LIVE on the LiveXLive platform and it is a Pay-Per-View (PPV) event.

