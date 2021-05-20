Neymar is arguably the most technically gifted footballer in the world.

Now, obviously, the key word there is 'arguably' but there's no denying that Neymar is in the conversation with players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to raw ability.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar might not have produced the dizzying statistics of those Ballon d'Or winners, but there's no escaping the fact that his untamed ability is out of this world.

Neymar's technical brilliance

Besides, regardless of whether he scores a goal or produces an assist during a game, you can feel pretty certain that he'll whip out a skill that will have thousands of fans on their feet.

Don't get me wrong, step-overs and rainbow flicks don't win games, but lest we forget that football is ultimately an entertainment business and Neymar certainly isn't lacking in that department.

As such, Neymar feels like one of the best players to pass judgement on the finest footballers in the world for certain aspects of the beautiful game because, well, he's mastered so many of them.

The best players in the world

He probably wouldn't rank very highly for defending and physicality, granted, but Neymar is right up there when we're talking about dribbling, passing, general playmaking and finishing.

And ahead of the latest edition of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five this summer, the Brazilian icon was set the fascinating and difficult task of building his perfect player across an array of skill sets.

In other words, Neymar answered who he considers to be the best in the business when it comes to: physicality, elasticity, heading, speed, left foot, right foot, positioning, tackling and creativity.

Neymar builds his 'Perfect Player'

Intriguing, right? Well, with everyone from Ballon d'Or winners to Premier League heroes making the cut, it's fair to say that Neymar didn't disappoint with his answer to the big question.

According to Goal, Neymar replied: "Oh man…the perfect player?!

"I can consider myself, good. I think the physicality of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic’s elasticity, the heading game of Sergio Ramos, Mbappe’s speed, left leg of Messi, my right foot, [Robert] Lewandowski’s positioning, the tackling of [N'Golo] Kante and the creativity in the midfield of [Marco] Verratti."

Oh man. If that Frankenstein football player actually existed, it would win more Ballon d'Or trophies than I have brain cells.

Imagine how unstoppable it would be...

It's a truly frightening prospect that an athlete could have the physical perfection of a Manchester United legend, raw pace of Mbappe, indefatigable drive of Kante and the magic of Messi all at once.

You also have to respect Neymar for cheekily picking himself and give or take Ronaldo - who, to be fair, is deployed elsewhere in his player - you'd have to say that Brazilian would be right up there.

That being said, who are we to argue? The ultimate football player, might not exist, but Neymar has come closer than many to achieving that status and has shared a pitch with many others who have too.

