Cody Garbrandt certainly doesn't lack ambition if he can beat Rob Font in the main event of UFC Fight Night 188.

It has been more than three years since Garbrandt (12-3) lost the UFC bantamweight title after being knocked by TJ Dillashaw (16-4) at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Whatever your take on Garbrandt, however, there can be no denying his courage.

The 29-year-old American is not only aiming to recapture his former title, he also wants to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier by becoming a two-weight world champion.

"I’m looking at being a two-time weight division champion," Garbrandt said (via MMA Junkie). "That’s my goal. I know we have a little bit of a circus act up front with Aljamain and Yan, they have to run that back.

"Aljamain just had neck surgery, so that’s going to be prolonged for a little bit.

"I feel like this fight right here is a title eliminator, so I finish Rob on Saturday, I have options.

"I have options, too, at bantamweight and be next in line for that – it works out perfect for me."

But while Font is his immediate focus, Garbrandt is also considering a move down to flyweight, though he isn't sure how quickly that will happen after this weekend's fight.

"You look back at November and with COVID and the things it took away from my life, but it set me up better with more opportunities," he added. "I win this fight on Saturday, I can be next in line for a bantamweight title shot, then [Figueiredo] and [Moreno] fight a few weeks after me.

"Hopefully no one gets injured in there, they can come out unscathed, and we can make that fight happen sooner than later.

"That’s the perfect world, but a lot of things go on with that."

While he is wary of the threat that Font poses, Garbrandt ultimately feels his championship level of experience will give him a significant advantage.

He continued: "It’s a lot being in a main event, in a high-profile fight, and you’re facing Cody Garbrandt.

"You’re not facing Marlon Moraes, you’re not facing Ricky Simon, you’re not facing Sergio Pettis.

"You’re facing a hungry Cody Garbrandt who’s ready to get back to his throne."

Read more: Rob Font vows to knock out Cody Garbrandt at UFC Fight Night 188

News Now - Sport News