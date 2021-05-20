Resident Evil Village: Update 1.02 Patch Notes Announced for PlayStation 5

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Resident Evil Village is already receiving a new update, but it is only concerning PlayStation 5 players.

Capcom’s latest instalment to the successful horror series has started life strongly, having shipped over 3 million copies worldwide after just four days, becoming the third-fastest selling title in the franchise alongside Resident Evil 2.

Village is ultimately a sequel to Biohazard, where Jack Baker became one of the most notorious villains in the series. This time around, Lady Dimitrescu has taken this crown and has quickly become a gaming icon.

Technically the eighth game of the series, there has been plenty of positive feedback so far from the game, but this has not forced Capcom to rest on their laurels.

Named “Update 1.002.000,” this does not apply to PlayStation 4, PC or Xbox gamers. According to PlayStation Game Size, the update will take up approximately 27.4GB worth of memory.

As well as this, North American versions of the game will not receive this update, which is being brought in to fix an issue that prevents players from uploading saves to RE.NET.

Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Capcom released an official statement regarding their first fix for Resident Evil: Village.

“We are pleased to announce that we have started to distribute a patch for Resident Evil Village for PlayStation®5 to fix the issue that some players’ uploading data is not reflected on Resident Evil.net.

* This patch is for RE NET users who are playing Resident Evil Village for PlayStation®5 (excluding the North American version).

* This patch will be applied automatically when you start Resident Evil Village online.

(After applying the patch, the game version will be 1.002.000, which can be checked by selecting “Resident Evil Village” on the PlayStation®5 home screen and pressing the option button.)

“After applying this patch, the data will be reflected by sending the data to RE NET.”

