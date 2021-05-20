Charlotte Flair, The Riott Squad: Predicating the next 5 Women's Champions in WWE

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Women’s wrestling is booming and with the impressive talent on all four of WWE’s brands, it shows why the division deserves the time and effort it has properly received since 2017.

In that year, WWE introduced its first Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, while in 2018 we saw the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble.

The main roster has seen new Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned recently in Natalya and Tamina, as well as the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles changing hands at WrestleMania 37. The Red Brand’s top women’s prize is donned by Rhea Ripley, while Bianca Belair does the same for the Blue Brand.

NXT has followed a similar format, with Raquel Gonzalez dethroning Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver during ‘Mania week for the NXT Women’s Championship. and The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell also beat Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for the Black and Gold Brand’s Women’s Tag Team Titles just over two weeks ago.

There’s no denying the strength of each brand's women’s division, so this had me thinking. Who will be next to dethrone the current champions?

Check out the predictions below:

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

The Way’s Cadice LeRae and Indi Hartwell might have just won the belts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t lose them in quick fashion. If you take the first ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, they lost the belts on the same night as they were crowned champions… so never say never to a short reign.

However, I don’t see this title run being over too quickly. LeRae and Hartwell have shown how talented they are in the ring, winning a brutal Street Fight to capture the belts. But, with Indi’s ‘thing’ with Dexter Lumis still circulating and the Australian seemingly infatuated with him, this could lead to the end of their run with the titles.

So, who could be the ones to take it off The Way? Why not Kayden Carter and Kacy Catenzaro? Both recently expressed their desire to win the titles and if the above scenario unfolds, as well as the quality these two pose as a team, viewers shouldn’t be looking past them as the next NXT Women Tag Team Champions.

NXT Women’s Championship

Raquel Gonzalez is currently top of the pecking order in the Black and Gold Brand’s women’s division after putting an end to Io Shirai’s 304 day reign as champion.

Gonzalez has already successfully defended the belt against arguably the toughest women on NXT’s roster, Mercedes Martinez, so if she can’t beat Raquel, who can?

Step right up… Tegan Nox. The Welsh Superstar has been absent from the brand since re-injuring her left knee in September last year. The road to recovery is a long one for her, but hopefully enough time to get back to her best.

Raquel’s run as champion is expected to be a long and dominant one, so with that time, Nox can use it to heal up and reestablish herself as a top name in the Black and Gold brand.

Her heart and determination to be the best, alongside one hell of a Shining Wizard, could spell trouble for Gonzalez. It would be the first time an underdog went on to dethrone the ‘favourite,’ so Tegan, here’s hoping you’ll be the first British NXT Women’s Champion.

Women’s Tag Team Titles

Natalya and Tamina winning the gold was lovely, but I’m sure I’m not the only one who isn’t that bothered by it? As great as it is to see the latter win her first main title in WWE, there’s younger and arguably better talent who deserve the belts.

Whether it’s a two-on-two, or multi-person match, a young and hungry team who should be next to dethrone the veterans are The Riott Squad. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott are in their second spell as a unit and have one of the best finishing moves as a pair in the division.

I think this title change would be backed massively by the WWE Universe and allow The Riott Squad to prove their ability at the top of the women’s tag team division.

SmackDown Women’s Championship

I see a similar fate for the Blue Brand’s Women Champion Bianca Belair as I do for Gonzalez - a long and entertaining reign. However, if a certain return happens in the near future, then this could be jeopardised.

Becky Lynch has been off our screens for over a year now since announcing she was pregnant last May. She has since given birth in December and pictured training in the gym for a potential comeback.

The Irish Superstar and EST of WWE have never met in the squared circle, but what an unbelievable bout and build it could have.

Lynch never lost her RAW Women’s Championship — she relinquished it due to her pregnancy. With her fiance and father of her child Seth Rollins on SmackDown, it would make sense for her to return there.

Given fans’ love for “The Man” and her ability in the ring and on the mic, I can see past her eventually dethroning Belair and holding the Blue Brand’s top women’s prize once again.

RAW Women’s Title

The RAW Women’s Title is currently occupied by the youngest member of the main roster, Rhea Ripley. The Australian is the only woman to win the NXT UK, NXT and RAW Women’s Championship.

Her run as champion will hopefully be a lengthy one, with several challenges along the way. But who will be the one to beat the Australian for the belt? With Becky potentially going to SmackDown, I can’t see past a certain opportunist becoming a 13-time Women’s Champion.

That right, though I don’t want her to, I can’t see past Charlotte Flair holding the RAW Women’s Title again. The Queen is on fire since her return after ‘Mania, and with the support she has had over the years for her ability to draw views and perform in the ring, she will more than likely be the one to beat Ripley.

These are just five potential names who could become the next holders of a women’s title in WWE. Whether they happen is another story, but for now let’s enjoy the immense women’s division within the company.

