Man United transfer gossip: Fabrizio Romano gives update on club's summer plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United's transfer priorities for the summer window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester United's transfer plans?

Man United are looking to prioritise signing a centre-back and an attacking player this summer, according to Romano speaking on the Here We Go podcast.

Romano said, "First of all we are to say that they [United] want a new centre-back. The priority for Manchester United is signing a new centre-back, and something new in the attacking positions. Let’s see if they want to sign a winger or central striker."

Forget Jadon Sancho - This is the winger Man Utd fans on The Football Terrace want to sign!

Which centre-backs could Man United sign?

Real Madrid's Varane is top of United's shopping list this summer according to Romano, although a deal for the World Cup winner could depend on the future of Zinedine Zidane.

Romano said, "For the centre-back, the situation of Raphael Varane at Real Madrid will be key to understanding if the player will move or not. Manchester United are waiting to see what happens with Varane and what happens with Zidane at Real Madrid, because he could be really important to understand Varane’s future."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Harry Kane shares update on his Spurs future

Links with Varane are nothing new for United. Last month, the Red Devils were said to be "exploring" the opportunity of signing him from Real Madrid.

Failing Varane, Romano added that United are also keen on Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Cristian Romero, who is on loan at Atalanta from Juventus.

Which attackers could Man United sign?

According to Romano, the signing of Harry Kane might be unlikely due to the recent contract renewal of Edinson Cavani.

However, he also reported that United are still interested in England winger Jadon Sancho and could rival Liverpool in persuading him to come to Old Trafford.

Outside of Sancho and Kane, United have also previously been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby and Everton front-man Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

What other areas of United's squad should they strengthen this summer?

Suitable cover at right back is surely a must for United this summer.

If Aaron Wan-Bissaka were to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the club's only backup option would be youngster Brandon Williams.

Williams has a WhoScored rating of just 6.13 in the Premier League this season, the worst of any player with two or more appearances.

Central midfield is another area of the squad that could do with improvement. The fact Solskjaer has felt the need to play with two defensive midfielders throughout this season is in itself telling, and Scott McTominay and Fred have their limitations as a partnership.

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

The duo have been sloppy at times this season. According to WhoScored, Fred has been dispossessed once per game, whilst McTominay's suffered 1.3 unsuccessful touches per match.

The pair have also committed an average of 1.5 fouls each per outing, while neither have averaged more than 0.8 shots or key passes a game.

News Now - Sport News