W Series: Marta Garcia says she has "got what it takes" to win 2021 season

The 2021 W Series season is fast approaching and the drivers have enjoyed a week in Anglesey at the test event as they prepare for the return of the top tier of women's single-seater racing.

Due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 tournament was cancelled and fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of the 2021 term next month. Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will be looking to hold onto her crown as the 17 other racers push to chase down her title.

One of those is 20-year-old Marta García, who spoke with GiveMeSport Women during the test event in Wales.

"It’s been a long time since I was driving this car because of Covid-19, so it’s good to have some days of testing to prepare for the season," she said ahead of the opening race in Austria.

The season will get underway at the Red Bull Ring, in support of the Styrian Grand Prix. W Series recently partnered up with Formula 1, which will see the competition benefit from more exposure as well as sharing the tracks with some of the world's greatest racers.

García enjoyed a strong inaugural W Series season, finishing fourth after the final race at Brands Hatch. However, the Spaniard has been critical of herself and knows where she needs to improve if she wants to chase down the title this year.

"It went okay but I didn’t finish as I expected to. I finished third in the first race and then fourth, then I had a win at Norisring, so it was going quite well. But I had a frustrating last two races because I was missing some speed at both Brands Hatch and Assen.

"Those tracks were kind of my weak points so I had to adapt really quickly. We obviously didn’t have a lot of time on track and I didn’t know those tracks so it was a bit more difficult to be fast and have rhythm.

"My mindset now is different – I feel more comfortable in the car so I think that will help me, for sure."

Chadwick herself has acknowledged that the competition this season will be fierce and it will be no easy feat in retaining her title. García and those who finished above her in 2019 – Beitske Visser and Alice Powell respectively – will fancy themselves as contenders to come out on top of the pile this time round.

"I think I’ve got what it takes – I will try to do my best and fight for the championship," García admitted. "I’ve been training and physically preparing myself over the last year when we weren’t racing. I feel strong and I feel like my mindset is there. I just have to put everything together and try to do the best I can do."

Equipped with new race suits and stunningly distinctive liveries, the lights will go out once again in the W Series on June 26th. The first two races of the season will be held in Austria, before moving to Silverstone in the UK on July 17th. Four more tracks will be visited before the final race of the tournament in Mexico City on October 30th.

