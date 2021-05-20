Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Caleb Plant can recognise a good opportunity when he sees it.

Fresh off his victory over Billy Joe Saunders, Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez targeted the American as he looks to unify the super-middleweight division by the end of the year.

"That's the plan," Alvarez said to DAZN. "That's the plan to go for the belt and I'm coming, man. I'm coming, my friend!"

As the last man standing, IBF super-middleweight champion Plant is well aware of the fact that he owns the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle, which is something he plans to use to his advantage.

"I know that's what he wants," Plant said to ESPN. "I've been saying it's what I want, and I know it's a lot that goes into making a megafight other than just two fighters wanting to get in there, but as far as I'm concerned, we can get it going."

Big-punching Alvarez, GIVEMESPORT's best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has a record of 56-1-2 (38 KO's), with his sole loss coming against the legendary Floyd Mayweather back in 2013.

The 30-year-old Mexican drew with Gennady Golovkin in 2017, but has since gone undefeated, beating Britain's Saunders in Dallas, Texas to become the division's undisputed number one.

But Plant isn't at all fazed by the prospect of facing the pound-for-pound king.

"The opportunity's in front of me. It wouldn't matter who it was," he added. "It's Canelo, so that's who it is, but it's not about Canelo.

"It's about the belts. It's about my journey. It's about what I want to accomplish.

"I'm not focused on him and what he's got going on. I'm focused on what I've got going on."

American Plant, has a record of 21-0 (12 KO's), having made his debut against Travis Davidson back in 2014.

He won his title by defeating José Uzcátegui by unanimous decision in 2019 and has defended the belt four times, including back-to-back TKO wins over Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz respectively.

He continued: "I've always been the person that, when it's time to step to the plate under a big situation, that's when I perform my best.

"Some fighters are better when there's no one in the crowd, and some fighters are best when they're under the gun and the whole world is watching.

"I've always performed best in front of big crowds, and it'll be no different when that fight gets signed and we're able to make it happen."

"But it's always been that way for me in the sport, and it's something that I have come to accept. It's something that I like," he concluded. "I like being in that position, and it makes me fight better.

"I feel like becoming undisputed would be a big step in the right direction."

