Daily Digest: Spectators able to attend closing stages of Netball Superleague

In today's news: Fans will be able to attend Netball Superleague matches from next week, Ellen White signs a new contract with Manchester City, and Jessica Hawkins is announced as Aston Martin’s F1 Driver Ambassador.

Netball Superleague opens doors to spectators

Fans will be allowed into London’s Copper Box Arena for the closing rounds of the Netball Superleague season. In total, 1,000 spectators will have the opportunity to watch each match from May 28th.

The announcement came after the Government confirmed England would take another step on the road out of lockdown, allowing a limited number of fans at indoor sporting events.

"The return of fans is an exciting moment for clubs, athletes, coaches, volunteers and everyone who has been working hard behind the scenes to deliver the 2021 season so far,” said Fran Connolly, chief executive of England Netball.

"As we take our first step in welcoming fans back to elite netball it is important to note that player, team, staff and spectator safety remains our priority and as such strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the ticket purchasing stage and whilst in venue to help keep everyone involved safe.”

Ellen White signs new Manchester City contract

Star striker Ellen White ended the speculation surrounding her career as she signed a new two-year contract with Manchester City. She will now remain with the club until 2023.

The 32-year-old arrived at City in 2019 and has since made 55 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals. This includes 15 in the season that has just concluded.

Speaking about her contract extension, White said: “I'm delighted to have everything sorted. I've really enjoyed the last two seasons and I’m excited for what the future holds for this team and to be a part of it.

“We've got some really talented players here and I've really enjoyed working with Gareth, so I can’t wait to continue that journey for the next couple of years – it was a really easy decision for me.”

Jessica Hawkins announced as Aston Martin’s F1 Driver Ambassador

W-Series racer Jessica Hawkins has taken up a new role with Aston Martin. As the team’s Driver Ambassador, she will work alongside Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll and official reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Hawkins, who was also a stunt driver for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, finished 11th in the 2019 W-Series Championship.

“I am really looking forward to working with Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Hulkenberg and the rest of the team,” Hawkins said. “In fact, although it will surely be a hell of a lot of hard work, it is a dream come true for me. Besides, I am definitely not afraid of hard work.”

“I also want to pay tribute and say thank you to W-Series, which is a brilliant championship without which I would simply never have got this unbelievable chance to work within such a great Formula 1 team.”

Eni Aluko appointed sporting director of Angel City

Former England and Chelsea legend Eni Aluko will take up the role of sporting director at Angel City after stepping down from the same position at Aston Villa.

Angel City, an NWSL expansion team, is co-owned by a host of successful women. This includes tennis icon Serena Williams, Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, US football legend Abby Wambach and Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner. The side will begin playing in 2022.

“The opportunity to join the club as its first sporting director was unmissable and something that I had to do,” Aluko said.

“To join a majority female-owned soccer team by icons I've been loved and inspired by, like Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Abby Wambach, the list is endless. I’ve grown up admiring them [so] it was just a dream and a once in a lifetime moment for me.”

Jack Sullivan steps down as West Ham’s managing director

The 21-year-old Jack Sullivan, son of West Ham joint chairman David Sullivan, will step down from his managing director position with the women’s team.

He took up the role in 2017, overseeing West Ham’s successful application to the Women’s Super League. They reached the FA Cup Final 2019, where they lost to Manchester City, and played in front of 25,000 fans at the London Stadium. West Ham have struggled this season, however, narrowly escaping relegation to the Championship.

General manager Aidan Boxall will now take on greater responsibility in the day-to-day management of the women’s set-up.

