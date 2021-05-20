Megan Rapinoe talks Sue Bird, equality, and declining White House invitations in powerful interview

US Women’s football captain Megan Rapinoe is the new cover star of renowned women’s fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Known for her exploits both on and off the pitch, the winger is bold, elegant and fearless in both her football and her fashion.

Famous for her iconic pink hair and having launched her own gender-neutral clothing line, Rapinoe has long been an activist for equality.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 35-year-old revealed all –– talking of her engagement to fiancé Sue Bird, how her upbringing gave her perspective and the importance of being open about one’s sexuality.



Rapinoe chose not to play in the National Women’s Soccer League last year because of coronavirus concerns. Instead, she chose to operate in the WNBA bubble with her partner Bird, who plays for the Seattle Storm.

Speaking of how the two became engaged last October, Rapinoe told the fashion magazine that she “had to lock that right down.” Hilariously, the former Ballon D’or winner slid into the Basketball star’s DM”s when they first met in 2016, asking about the WNBA’s activism.

Rapinoe has become synonymous with such activism, but her empathetic nature is a result of her family upbringing and particularly her mother, who knew that she was a “little bit different,” and instilled that view.

One of the great gifts I’ve been given is to be gay and to have this perspective.

After scoring a goal in the recent SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, Rapinoe latched onto a cross to volley past the despairing goalkeeper and seal a victory for her national side.

In celebration, the captain blew a kiss and pretended to rock a baby –– a shout-out to her married teammates, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, who were at home with their new adopted daughter.

“It’s really important to show the beautiful joys of being gay,” she stressed.

On the football front, Rapinoe has somewhat struggled since returning to play for OL Reign this season. So far, the former Best FIFA Women’s Player is yet to score in three appearances, but inevitably, it won’t be long until she does.

And, while her football may be temporarily underwhelming at the moment, the US star will permanently be fighting the battle for equality, which is ultimately worth a whole lot more.

Check out the interview with Harper’s Bazaar in full here

News Now - Sport News