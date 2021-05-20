Derby County transfer news: Teden Mengi's Man Utd future becomes clearer amid Rams interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County's rollercoaster of a season culminated in the club retaining their second-tier status for another year earlier this month.

However, with the Rams still facing a possible points deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, they could still be relegated to League One and thus their immediate future is unclear.

Yet despite the uncertainty that is currently surrounding the club, Rams manager Wayne Rooney is seemingly still focusing on adding to his squad this summer.

One of the Derby's reported targets for the upcoming window is Manchester United defender Teden Mengi who saw his loan spell at Pride Park cut short last month due to injury.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Rooney is understood to be keen to secure the services of Mengi on a temporary basis as he aims to assemble a team which is capable of pushing on next season.

Although United are thought to be open to the possibility of letting the 19-year-old leave Old Trafford on loan, a switch involving Derby may depend on whether they are able to add some depth at centre-back during the transfer window.

Whilst the Red Devils already have the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at their disposal, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be aiming to add to bolster his defensive options this summer as he looks to close the gap between his side and Manchester City.

After joining Derby earlier this year, Mengi went on to make nine appearances in the Championship before his season was curtailed by a hamstring issue.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Rooney is clearly a fan of Mengi and is keen to bring him back to Pride Park, the jury is out on whether the defender is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this stage of his career in the Championship.

During the nine league games that he played for United, Mengi only helped his side keep one clean-sheet last season.

Considering that Mengi only manage to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.42 in the second-tier, there is no guarantee that he will be able to succeed in this division during the 2021/22 campaign.

Therefore, despite the fact that United are seemingly willing to facilitate another loan move involving the teenager, Derby may find it more beneficial to switch their focus to signing an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

