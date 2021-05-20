Rangers transfer news: Funds available to top Watford's offer for Lewis Ferguson

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers will launch a bid to bring Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson to the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The report claims Rangers have held a long-term interest in the 21-year-old midfielder and are hopeful they can sway him despite newly-promoted Premier League side Watford making attempts to sign him.

Indeed, the Scottish champions are said to have the funds available to top Watford's reported £2m offer and are ready to try and lure Ferguson - the nephew of Ibrox legend Barry - to the club should Aberdeen be convinced to sell.

Does Lewis Ferguson want to leave Aberdeen?

That would appear to be the case.

In a statement on the club's official website, they revealed Ferguson had handed in a written transfer request following an 'insulting offer' from an English club.

"Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today," it read.

"This request, made after the Club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland’s most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately.

"The Club holds Lewis in the highest regard. Having made a significant investment to both acquire and develop Lewis, he has a bright future ahead of him as an integral part of Stephen Glass’s squad."

Why do Rangers want to sign Lewis Ferguson?

Although Rangers don't exactly struggle for goals as it is, none of their central attacking options behind the strikers scored as many times as Ferguson did in the season just gone.

10 goals and 5 assists in 41 games across all competitions is a strong return from a relatively young player and his 1.7 shots per game (via WhoScored) were more than any Rangers midfielder.

With so much of his career ahead of him, Ferguson looks a real danger from central positions, perhaps the one area Steven Gerrard could do with strengthening considering Joe Aribo was their top-scoring midfielder with 6 league goals.

What has Lewis Ferguson said about Rangers?

Despite his strong family connection to the club (his father Derek starred at Ibrox between 1983 and 1990), Ferguson did wax lyrical about his goal against Rangers in the 2018 Scottish Cup final.

“It was brilliant when that went in, I have never felt anything like it," he said in April 2019 (via The Scottish Sun).

“I was allowed back in the house after scoring it!

“One of my brothers shook my hand when I got in, but the other one didn’t look at me.

“He just kept watching the telly but he was all right after a couple of minutes of me winding him up.”

